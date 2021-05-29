FORT HALL — Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Timbee Hall Recreation
41 Bannock Road Blackfoot, ID 83221
June 7–Aug. 13, 2021 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Eagle Lodge Community Center
22 E. Truchot Rd Blackfoot, ID 83221
June 7–Aug. 13, 2021 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Ross Fork Lodge Community Center
6 Ross Fork School Rd Pocatello, ID 83202
June 7–Aug. 13, 2021 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Bannock Creek Lodge Community Center
1567 Arbon Valley Rd Pocatello, ID 83204
June 7–Aug. 13, 2021 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Activities at the sites include breakfast, lunch, summer activities, and tutoring.