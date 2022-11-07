Scott Smith Crisis Center
Buy Now

Scott Smith, executive director of the Bingham Crisis Center, stands in front of the main offices at 288 N. Shilling in Blackfoot.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT – Thanks to a high level of participation from employees, the Bingham Health Care Foundation and Bingham Employee Activities Committee held a chili cook-off that raised $1,000. Candace Raschke and Katie Mcdonald, representatives of the board of directors of the Foundation, presented a check for $1,000 to members of the Bingham Crisis Center.

Bingham Crisis Center is a non-profit that relies heavily on donations from businesses and individuals. They help people who are homeless and suffering from domestic violence. They provide advocacy, counseling, and shelter at no charge, to those affected by violence, abuse, and trauma. There is always a need for donations and non-perishable food items. For more information on how you can make donations and support this organization, please call (208) 785-1047 or visit their office at 288 N. Shilling, Blackfoot, 83221.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.