BLACKFOOT – Thanks to a high level of participation from employees, the Bingham Health Care Foundation and Bingham Employee Activities Committee held a chili cook-off that raised $1,000. Candace Raschke and Katie Mcdonald, representatives of the board of directors of the Foundation, presented a check for $1,000 to members of the Bingham Crisis Center.
Bingham Crisis Center is a non-profit that relies heavily on donations from businesses and individuals. They help people who are homeless and suffering from domestic violence. They provide advocacy, counseling, and shelter at no charge, to those affected by violence, abuse, and trauma. There is always a need for donations and non-perishable food items. For more information on how you can make donations and support this organization, please call (208) 785-1047 or visit their office at 288 N. Shilling, Blackfoot, 83221.
“Thank you to the Bingham Healthcare Family for their continued support of the Bingham Crisis Center. This event was incredible and so much fun to be included in,” said Scott Smith DC, MS, executive director at the Bingham Crisis Center. “This funding will go a long way in continuing to support our mission and the members of Bingham County.”
This year, 10 Bingham employees and one community member entered their chili recipes and the following four awards were handed out:
• Judge’s Choice Award (chosen by members from the Bingham Crisis Center): Joanne Smith, Regulatory Coordinator, “Great White North Chicken Chili.”
• 1st Place for People’s Choice: Will Davids, Staff Pharmacist at Bingham Healthcare. “Hot Honey Chili.”
• 2nd Place for People’s Choice: Michael Brandes, business writer at Bingham Healthcare. “White Bean Chicken Chili.”
• 3rd Place for People’s Choice: Sarah Given, licensed practical nurse, “Cowboy Chili.”
About Bingham Crisis Center
For more information, or to make a donation, please visit:
The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in Eastern Idaho. The foundation enjoys the support of generous donations from hospital physicians, BMH employees, and from the local community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.