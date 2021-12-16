The tradition of Christmas lights dates back into the 16th century and gradually increased in popularity until they became a staple around the holidays in the early 20th century when electricity became available to the masses.
The use of lights or candles on Christmas trees actually began the trend and then spread to houses, walkways, store fronts and the like as technology progressed and made such items more available.
One of the most beautiful of the traditions are the luminarias that are so prevalent in the Southwest portions of the United States.
In New Mexico, in particular, it is very common to see whole neighborhoods lit up with the standard luminaria, which is simply a small paper bag, with sand in the bottom and an advent candle lit inside. The lit affect on a house, let alone an entire neighborhood, is breathtaking and very popular in towns and cities like Santa Fe and Albuquerque and the effect can certainly put on a cheery mood.
The illuminated Christmas tree became established in the U.K. during Queen Victoria’s reign, and through emigration spread to North America and Australia. In her journal for Christmas Eve 1832, the 13-year-old princess wrote, “After dinner .. we then went into the drawing room near the dining room. There were two large round tables on which were placed two trees hung with lights and sugar ornaments. All the presents being placed round the trees.” Until the availability of inexpensive electrical power in the early 20th century, miniature candles were commonly (and in some cultures still are) used.
The first known electrically illuminated Christmas tree was the creation of Edward H. Johnson, an associate of inventor Thomas Edison. While he was vice president of the Edison Electric Light Company, a predecessor of today’s Con Edison electric utility, he had Christmas tree light bulbs especially made for him. He proudly displayed his Christmas tree, which was hand-wired with 80 red, white and blue electric incandescent light bulbs the size of walnuts, on December 22, 1882 at his home on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Local newspapers ignored the story, seeing it as a publicity stunt. However, it was published by a Detroit newspaper reporter, and Johnson has become widely regarded as the Father of Electric Christmas Tree Lights. By 1900, businesses started stringing up Christmas lights behind their windows. Christmas lights were too expensive for the average person; as such, electric Christmas lights did not become the majority replacement for candles until 1930.
As the custom of lighting up everything for Christmas, the use of electric lights soon became widespread and there are neighborhoods where competition between neighbors has grown to include prizes for the best decorated house and yard, best neighborhoods in an area of town and some towns and cities actually take pride in having the best lit up business districts and go to great lengths to show that they have the Spirit of Christmas.
Everyone will and should have their own thoughts on what is appropriate and remember that the whole light show was started as a way of remembering what we all celebrate Christmas for and about and that is the birth of the Christ Child.
Christmas comes to the Nation’s Capital
In 1895, US President Grover Cleveland sponsored the first electrically-lit Christmas tree in the White House. It was a huge specimen, featuring over a hundred multicolored lights. The first commercially-produced Christmas tree lamps were manufactured in strings of multiples of eight sockets by the General Electric Co. of Harrison, N.J. Each socket took a miniature two-candela carbon-filament lamp.
From that point on, electrically-illuminated Christmas trees (only indoors) grew with mounting enthusiasm in the U.S. and elsewhere. San Diego in 1904, Appleton, Wis., in 1909, and New York City in 1912 were the first recorded instances of the use of Christmas lights outside. McAdenville, N.C., claims to have been the first in 1956. The Library of Congress credits the town for inventing “the tradition of decorating evergreen trees with Christmas lights dates back to 1956 when the McAdenville Men’s Club conceived of the idea of decorating a few trees around the McAdenville Community Center.”
However, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has had “lights” since 1931, but did not have real electric lights until 1956. Furthermore, Philadelphia’s Christmas Light Show and Disney’s Christmas Tree also began in 1956. In Canada, archival photos taken in 1956 around suburban Toronto capture several instances of outdoor evergreens illuminated with Christmas lights. Though General Electric sponsored community lighting competitions during the 1920s, it would take until the mid-1950s for the use of such lights to be adopted by average households.
In this day and age, it is very commonplace to see yards and homes decorated from the Thanksgiving weekend and lasting clear until New Year’s Day and for houses to have both real evergreen trees as well as artificial trees within the home, up and decorated for several weeks each year. They all add to the joyous occasion that most of us celebrate annually.
From the 1960s, beginning with tract housing in the US, it became increasingly common to outline the house (particularly the eaves) with weatherproof Christmas lights. The Holiday Trail of Lights is a joint effort by cities in east Texas and northwest Louisiana that had its origins in the Festival of Lights and Christmas Festival in Natchitoches, started in 1927, making it one of the oldest light festivals in the US. Fulton Street in Palo Alto, California, has the nickname “Christmas Tree Lane” due to the display of lighted Christmas trees along the street.
A familiar pastime during the holiday season is to drive or walk around neighborhoods in the evening to see the lights displayed on homes. While some homes have no lights, others may have ornate displays requiring weeks to construct. A few have made it to the Extreme Christmas TV specials shown on HGTV, at least one requiring a generator and another requiring separate electrical service to supply the electrical power required. In Australia and New Zealand, chains of Christmas lights were quickly adopted as an effective way to provide ambient lighting to verandas, where cold beer is often served in the hot summer evenings.
Since the late 20th century, increasingly elaborate Christmas lights have been displayed, and driving around between 8 and 10 p.m. to view the lights has become a popular form of family entertainment. In some areas Christmas lighting becomes a fierce competition, with town councils offering awards for the best decorated house, in other areas it is seen as a co-operative effort, with residents priding themselves on their street or their neighborhood. Today it is estimated that more than 150 million light sets are sold in America each year, with more than 80 million homes decorated with holiday lights.
It is highly recommended to “let your light shine” during this holiday season and may yours be the brightest and best lit of the Christmas traditions.