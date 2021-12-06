Like so many of the Christmas Traditions that we observe and love so much, the Christmas wreath was first used as a decoration in the early seventh century. It came about from Europeans who brought evergreen trees into their homes to decorate as a Christmas tree.
Those early days had many people trimming their tree in a triangle figure, which one monk, Saint Boniface, used to describe God the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. He even went so far as to use the tree figure in his teachings to the congregations.
The material for the wreath was taken from the trimmings of branches off of the trees in order to achieve the perfect triangle, weaving the branches into a circle, symbolizing “A Circle of Life.”
The wreaths were then decorated in all manners, with ribbons and bows and figurines and eventually even candles, much as the Christmas trees of the time were decorated.
The wreaths were hung with pride from many places within the home and eventually on the doors to the homes as a welcome to the home during the holidays. Many a fireplace mantle had a wreath that adorned the wall above and many an empty wall would have a wreath hanging in display of good spirit and good wishes for the coming year.
Before the wreath became associated with Christmas, it was a prominent emblem of victory and power in ancient Greece and Rome. In Ovid’s Metamorphoses, after the nymph Daphne rejected the god Apollo and escaped from him by turning into a laurel tree, Apollo says, “Since you cannot be my wife, you shall surely be my tree. O laurel, I shall for ever have you in my hair, on my lyre and quiver.” The passage inspired art such as the marble statue “Apollo Crowning Himself,” reinforcing the imagery of Roman and Grecian gods donning the green crown.
The wreath had a similar symbolism among non-deities. Mireille M. Lee, in Body, Dress, and Identity in Ancient Greece, writes, “Athletes who were victorious at the Panhellenic games were crowned with wreaths of olives (Olympia), laurel (Delphi), wild celery (Nemea), and pine (Isthmia).” Outside of competitions, a crown of leaves or flowers also represented honor and joy. The wreath was described as “the ornament of the priest in the performance of sacrifice, of the hero on his return from victory, of the bride at her nuptials, and of the guests at a feast.”
But Christmas wreaths brought a new layer of meaning to the old idea. Such wreaths originally served as Christmas tree ornaments, and not as the standalone decorations we’re familiar with today. They were formed into a wheel-like shape partially for convenience’s sake — it was simple to hang a circle onto the branches of a tree — but the shape was also significant as a representation of divine perfection. It symbolized eternity, as the shape has no end.
The wreath actually gained life from the tree. The custom of bringing evergreens home during the winter began in the 16th century among northern and eastern Europeans — with Germans commonly credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition. During this period, pruning the tree was a part of the preparation process. “Limbs were often cut off in an attempt to make the tree more uniform in shape or to fit into a room,” Ace Collins writes in his book. Instead of throwing the pieces of greenery away, the Europeans wove the excess into wreaths.
“These people were living in a time when everything in their lives was used until it was gone,” Collins said.
Equally important was the material forming the wreaths — the evergreen tree. Evergreen trees were a species looked upon with awe and admiration, since they, unlike most living things, survived the harshness of winter. The trees appeared in abundance in northern and eastern Europe, and people brought them into their homes. “That was a symbol to them of power, of resilience, and in a way, of hope,” Collins says.
Together, the circular shape and the evergreen material make the wreath a representation of eternal life. It is also a representation of faith, as Christians in Europe often placed a candle on the wreath during Advent to symbolize the light that Jesus brought into the world. A German Lutheran pastor named Johann Hinrich Wichern is often given credit for turning the wreath into a symbol of the Advent, and lighting candles of various sizes and colors in a circle as Christmas approached.
In that tradition, there are four candles in total — one for each week of Advent. In his book, Collins says that three of the candles, usually purple, represented the Christian values of hope, peace and love. “The final candle, most often red in color, symbolized the joy of new life gained through the gift of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross,” Collins said. At times, a white candle was lit on Christmas eve and welcomed Jesus’ birth.
Despite its widespread popularity today, the wreath started with humble beginnings. “We live in a throwaway culture,” says Collins. “The wreath was born out of not throwing things away.”
Today, the wreath is made of a number of different things, from the evergreen boughs, to twigs, to bows, to pine cones, or just about anything that a person might have handy. The importance is in the symbolism that the wreath brings to the holidays.
The word wreath comes from the word “writhen” that was an old English word meaning “to writhe” or “to twist.” The art of hanging Christmas wreaths originated from the Romans who hung wreaths on their doors as a sign of victory and of their status in society. Women usually wore them as headdresses as a symbol of pride, and also donned them during special occasions such as weddings. Additionally, the victors of sporting events in ancient Greece were given laurel wreaths; this tradition still being used to this day during the Olympic games in which the medals are engraved with sprigs of laurel.
Christmas wreaths are made by twisting or bending evergreen branches into a large circle which are then decorated with pinecones and a red bow. The circle shape of the wreath is made to represent Christ’s eternal love, his strength, and the creation of new life. Evergreens are commonly used in the construction of the wreath due to their heartiness throughout harsh winters and that they denote strength as well as immortality. Christmas wreaths in the Catholic tradition had four candles – Three of purple, symbolizing penance, and expectation, and one of pink to represent the coming joy. The four Sundays preceding Christmas day are embodied by the four candles that were lit each Friday of Advent at dinner along with a prayer. Similarly to Catholic customs, traditional Pagan wreaths were also evergreen circles consisting of four candles. These candles represented the elements of Earth, wind, fire, and water. Their wreaths were typically used in rituals that would ensure the continuance of the circle of life.
