BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy concluded Saturday with the drawing of winners of the various activities held during the Fantasy at the Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
The winners were as follows:
The Snowman Candy Jar — Tye Anderson’s guess was 1,273 and was closest to the actual number of 1,295.
Raffle Basket (gold) Nancy Kehoe from St. Anthony.
Raffle basket (silver) JoAnn Brooks of Blackfoot.
Gingerbread house favorites in each category:
Adult — Kim Kohler
Teen — Kinley Ozburn
Kid — Taylor Kohler
Overall Favorite Decorated Tree went to the tree decorated by Temala Baker and Ginger Thompson and donated by Bingham Memorial Hospital, entitled “Christmas at the Cabin,” bringing to mind the things that make us feel comfort during the holiday season while the glistening ornaments brought thoughts of a fresh snow fall.
The Christmas Tree Fantasy board thanked all those who participated in any way in making the 2021 Fantasy a success. Thanks went to the volunteers who helped with the hostessing, those who helped with food prep and serving through the Fantasy Cafe, those who donated goodies for the Sweet Shop, those who donated their time and talent in making items for the Boutique, those who did food prep for the auction and Santa breakfast, those who shared their talents to entertain during the Fantasy, those who took time out of their schedules to help with the setup and take-down, and the drivers who delivered the trees to their destinations.
Last but not least, the board thanked all who attended this year’s Fantasy. They are looking forward to 2022’s Christmas Tree Fantasy which will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2022. The theme will be “We Need A Little Christmas.”
CORRECTION
There was an error in the name of one of the trees mentioned in Friday’s story on the Fantasy, listed as “In Memory of Kyle (Dugan).”