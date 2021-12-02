BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy was relegated to a virtual event only in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s made a triumphant return in 2021, running through Saturday in the Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
The theme for this year is “Candy Cane Forest.” It’s the 42nd year for the Fantasy, an annual fundraiser for various needs in the county.
There are some breathtaking trees, gingerbread houses and wreaths to be found this year, and some very meaningful ones as well, such as the tree “In Memory of Kyle (Dugan)” created by his family featuring tools of the trade for a welder such as work gloves, topped by a welding helmet.
There’s the tree “The Gift of Life” which features photos and stories of transplant patients.
Decorators seemed to outdo themselves at this year’s Fantasy, which seems to be a statement made every year during the event.
Admission to the event is $2. It opened Wednesday and continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A holiday tea opened things Tuesday. The fantasy auction was held Thursday night. The holiday boutique gift shop features a wide variety of handcrafted items, including many original gift ideas. There’s a Sweet Shoppe, the Fantasy Cafe, entertainment, and a chance to visit Santa Claus daily, along with a raffle basket.
The popular Santa Breakfast takes place Saturday from 9-10 a.m.