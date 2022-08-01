Broncos Football

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb takes part in drills during the NFL football team’s training camp Friday, July 29, 2022, in Centennial, Colo.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A smile has replaced the scowl on Bradley Chubb’s face, and that cheer has spread through the Denver Broncos’ defense and front office.

The team’s star-crossed pass rusher is coming off his first fully healthy offseason since his rookie year — when he had a career-best 12 sacks — as he attempts to revive a career that features more missed games (25) than sacks (20½).

