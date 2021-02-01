BLACKFOOT – Bingham County plans to handle the Circuit Breaker program a bit differently this year by asking those who wish to apply to first make an appointment so the necessary amount of time for filing the application can be handled without resulting in longer wait times than expected.
The Circuit Breaker program is directed at those who are on fixed incomes who meet certain qualifications to receive tax breaks on their property to better accommodate them with a fair price — up to $1,320 saved by this program.
The Circuit Breaker program was established to provide a means for those on a fixed income to ensure they would not be “taxed out of their homes,” and instead providing an opportunity to seek tax relief. The Assessor’s Office will be happy to help those in need of assistance in filing the paperwork and reminds everyone that the program has the same filing date as state and federal income tax, April 15.
WHO QUALIFIES
To qualify for the Circuit Breaker program for 2021, one must own and live in a “home or mobile home in Idaho that was your primary residence before April 15, 2021.” Those who live in a nursing home or assisted living facility may still qualify, but that information is only available through the Assessor’s Office.
Second, an income maximum of $31,900 for 2020 and met one or more additional criterion as of Jan. 1.
- Age of 65 or older
- Widow(er)
- Blind
- Fatherless of motherless child under 18 years of age
- Former prisoner of war or hostage
- Veteran with a 10% or more service-connected disability or receiving a pension from Veterans Affairs (VA) for a non-service-connected disability
- Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, or Federal Cvil Service. If not covered by the listed agencies, then disabled as recognized by a public employee retirement system.
APPOINTMENTS
As previously stated, the Bingham County Assessor’s Office is requesting that members of the community schedule appointments to complete their Circuit Breaker applications. In addition to the scheduled appointment, they are also reminding those who wish to apply to bring certain documents with them to ensure the most accurate data is obtained so people are not disqualified or delayed in applying.
PROOF OF INCOME
Proof of income is required to participate in the program and will be what dictates who qualifies for the program. Below is a list of the necessary documentation that will be required to participate:
- 2020 Income Tax Copies (Form 1040)
- Social Security Income (Form 1099)
- SSI Income
- Pension, Retirement or Annuities
- Interest Earned
- Wages
- IRA Payments
- Disability Income (from any source)
- Other items will also benefit those wishing to apply as well.
MEDICAL EXPENSES
- Medical Insurance Premium Amounts
- Doctor Bills (Printed Statement)
- Dentist Bills (Printed Statement)
- Prescription Drug costs (Printed Statement)
- Glasses or Eye Doctor Bills (Printed Statement)
- Hearing Aids (Printed Statement)
- Mileage to and from doctor visits
The information necessary to qualify for the program is requested to ensure that those who need the assistance receive it. Note that if qualified for the benefit, the adjustment will be seen on the December 2021 taxes due sent by the treasurer’s office.
For those who may not qualify or feel this program is not for them, there are two other programs that are readily available to the people of Idaho. First is the tax deferral program. The deferral program allows property tax of a home and up to one acre — same qualifications of the Circuit Breaker program — to be deferred until the property is sold or until the applicant no longer qualifies.
The second is specific to those who are 100% disabled from service-connected injuries for veterans. The benefit gained for those who are at that level of disability from serving the country can receive the same $1,320 tax break as those who meet the aforementioned qualifications. To meet the qualifications for this program, one must provide a document from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as of Jan. 1 and complete the application. Similar to Circuit Breaker, they must reside in their home as of Jan. 1, which includes mobile homes and certain persons may qualify even if living in a care facility.
These types of programs become more and more beneficial to those on fixed incomes as property values continue to skyrocket during the housing shortage in the state of Idaho. In some neighborhoods, people have seen changes in assessment four of the last five years and may see changes again in the near future.
Concerns about being taxed out of the home have been expressed to more than one elected official with a letter being read into the record previously from a couple on fixed incomes stating that if the assessment values continue to increase, they will be forced to sell because of not being able to afford their property tax. Note that the county assesses property within 90% of the market value as per law from the Idaho Legislature.
TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT
The best way to schedule an appointment for either the Circuit Breaker or Disabled Veterans tax relief programs, call (208) 782-3024 or (208) 782-3022.