A school bus drives on Fisher St. past an area where there is no sidewalk. The Blackfoot City Council has approved funding to redo the roadway as well as widening it in some areas, as well as redoing the curb and gutter and adding sidewalk in some areas.
The Blackfoot City Council heard and approved allocating the remaining portion of the funds needed for the Fisher St. project at their city council meeting Tuesday night.
The project will encompass the area from Walker to Alice St. and it will redo the roadway as well as widen it in some areas. In addition to that, it will also redo the curb and gutter and add sidewalk in some areas. There is existing sidewalk in parts of the construction area, and whether they’re replaced will depend on the quality of the sidewalk.
The city water department has already upgraded the water lines in that area, so all that’s left to do is tear out the old road and curb and replace it with fresh, new concrete and pavement.
Scott Murphy, Blackfoot’s street and sanitation superintendent, said the curb and sidewalk that already exists in the area is subpar, and he said it was put in place sometime between the 1920s and 1950s.
The total cost of the project will be $3,701,000, of which the city will pay a 7.34% portion of the cost, coming to $296,458. The rest of this cost will be covered by the Safe Routes/Pathways to School grant that they acquired through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) which represents and connects local highway jurisdictions in Idaho.
“We do maintenance on it, like crack sealing and stuff yearly, but a complete road rehab is just out of the price range (of) the city,” Murphy said.
LHTAC will do the work in overseeing the project, which means they’ll handle putting out the bid for the project to construction companies. At that point, the companies will put in their bids for the project and LHTAC will make a selection.
The city had to put in its portion of the funding so the project could move forward, so once the funding is all in order it will be able to move forward.
“I just know that the city is getting our portion done,” Murphy said. “So as soon as funding comes available they can move forward on the project.
“We’re doing everything on our end as far as the city is concerned to move it forward as fast as possible.”
It’s not known yet when construction will start for this project, as the bid has not been put out yet, but Murphy said the city aims to have it completed within the year 2023. Murphy said the pace at which the project will be worked on and completed also depends on supply and demand, and what materials are available because of “the way the economy is now and the shortage on supplies.”
When work begins on the Fisher St. project and portions of the street are closed at times, there will still be access to and from the houses on the street. Murphy said there will be traffic control plans the contractor will have to adhere to during the construction process.
“We take into account the traffic flow and the residents that live in the area and we try not to impact the roadway traffic as much as possible,” Murphy said. “So we take into account as much as we can to not impede traffic flow in the area.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.