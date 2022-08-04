BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council passed the FY 2023 Appropriation Ordinance unanimously at their meeting on Aug. 2, ending a six-month-long deliberation process.
According to Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, he and city Treasurer Grahm Anderson met with heads of the city’s 14 departments at least three times in the process of budget deliberations.
“Everybody spends a lot of time trying to make those decisions of what we can cut and still provide a good level of service. There’s nothing casual about it, a lot of thought goes into these decisions,” Anderson said.
“I am very proud of the input and effort that went into producing this budget for the city of Blackfoot,” Carroll said in a written statement to the Chronicle.
On July 26, the city held a public hearing on the budget where five community members spoke in opposition, and they expressed their concerns on the city’s long-term infrastructure plans and increased property values.
“The comments that are made during public hearings are supposed to pertain to the subject of the agenda, in this case, the FY-23 budget. Five individuals spoke … with almost all the comments being aimed at sewer issues, dissatisfaction with streets and an accusation that (the) city council makes decisions behind closed door(s),” Carroll said.
The mayor said he didn’t have room to address all these concerns, but there would be separate media releases that would address them.
“We completely agree that taxes are too high and we cut out from the budget everything we could, and still maintain (the) current service level,” Carroll said. He also said he would invite anyone to make an appointment to go over any department budget and hear recommendations.
In FY 2023, the levied amount going to streets that come from tax dollars will be $539,040 as part of the total $1,705,199 budget allocated to streets, which leaves a remaining $1,166,159 that “comes from other revenue sources.”
“City budgets are complicated,” Carroll said. “The water department’s needs were brought up by Mr. Madson, but it is a completely different budget, funded through very different sources,” Carroll said.
Alan Monson was one of the community members who raised concerns that he hadn’t seen a long term plan for city infrastructure. The mayor said there will be a media release about this “very soon.”
“These plans were written and presented at City Council meetings in the 2 to 3 years. These plans are partly the reason why we hired FCS to conduct a utility rate study and make recommendation(s),” Carroll said.
The FCS Group is a firm that handles rate and fee analysis and they recommended an increase for the water rate at 19% and a rate increase for sewer services of 25% both over the course of three years, and then 4% and 2% increases respectively over five years after that. This has not yet been approved by the city council and will be voted on at a later meeting that hasn’t been determined yet. There will also be a public forum held where citizens can voice their thoughts on those rate increases specifically, and that could be held in the late summer or early fall.
Some of the concerns that Madson and Staci Salazar raised regarded sewer services. Salazar said her basement has flooded multiple times since she bought it. She also said she witnessed city officials send a camera down the sewer line on Teton Road where there was a partial collapse, and she said she saw that there was a partially collapsed sewer line.
“Her statement indicated a misunderstanding of what has occurred. Camera records do not show collapse of pipe in the neighborhood,” Carroll said. He said that while there was one cracked pipe detected on Goodwin, it’s now been repaired.
“I can set up a meeting with the Waste Treatment Plant superintendent to discuss the issue with Ms. Salazar and Mr. Madson,” Carroll said.
Madson said when he wanted to get on the council’s agenda to speak to them directly about his concerns, he was told he could set up a meeting with the mayor to go over those concerns before he could be added to the agenda. He felt that this was a way to shut down his concerns and “close doors.”
“Many people meet with me and/or appropriate department heads to discuss concerns or issues. The answer we provide may or may not be what a citizen wants to hear, but I have never heard anyone say they felt ambushed or any door was closed to them,” Carroll said. “If a citizen disagrees with a departmental resolution (on) an issue, and the mayor does not or cannot solve the issue, only then can an appeal be made before (the) City Council.
“(Madson) has written a number of posts over the last several years that indicate to me that he really does not want to sit down and talk. If he would like to do that I will show him infrastructure plans for streets, water, sewer and collection system, which were all written and discussed in council meetings over the last three years,” Carroll said.
Carroll said he feels proud of all the department heads in how they “stepped up to make budget cuts” and of the council members and “their commitment to help with the budget process review and approval. He said he also appreciates the support of Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt as well as Anderson, who he said was “absolutely indispensable in his leadership and influence on the final budget.”
“The City Council will vote and make the best and most informed decisions possible, but your input is needed. Please be active with our city government,” Carroll said.