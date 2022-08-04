City hall library
Buy Now

The main entrance to the Blackfoot City Hall and library building.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council passed the FY 2023 Appropriation Ordinance unanimously at their meeting on Aug. 2, ending a six-month-long deliberation process.

According to Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, he and city Treasurer Grahm Anderson met with heads of the city’s 14 departments at least three times in the process of budget deliberations.

Tags

Recommended for you