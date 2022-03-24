BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council approved the most recent annexation proposal on March 17 with a final vote of three in favor and two against, with Mayor Marc Carroll breaking a tie with his vote. The two council members to vote in favor were Chris Jensen and Jan Simpson and the two to vote against were Bart Brown and Layne Gardner.
The annexation proposal was previously voted on with a recommendation to pass by the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning board following a public hearing where comment on the proposal was heard on both sides of the issue.
Many residents of the properties under the jurisdiction of Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) spoke out against the annexation and disagreed that the city had the right to annex their properties. The only people to speak in favor of the annexation were Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot Planning and Zoning administrator, and Brandt Monette, CEO of Concordia Development Group.
This proposal was originally put forward because of new development being done by Concordia Development Group on a 40-acre parcel of land, located above Rowes Garden, where the developer requested annexation.
While the parcel of land wasn’t bordering the city, and the other four properties hadn’t filed consent to annex forms, they were able to annex the land in between the city and the property through the enclave clause in Idaho code. Specifically, the city cited Idaho Code 50-222(3)(a)(ii) as justification to annex.
According to the city, the land that was annexed qualified because it exists within the city’s Area of Impact and bordered city limits, making it an enclave property under Idaho Code. GWSD disagreed with this reading of the law, stating that it wasn’t an enclave property because it wasn’t bordered on three sides by city limits.
Carroll signed the paperwork to make the annexation official the day after the council voted. The land that the council annexed is the land north of W. Highway 26, stretching from Interstate 15 to Groveland Road, and ending just below Lindy Drive.
The district has not made an official decision if they will challenge the annexation in court. It’s unclear if that will happen at this point, but GWSD will probably make a decision within two weeks.