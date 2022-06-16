BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council has voted to uphold the right of property owners to subdivide their land down to 7,000-square-foot lots on property that is classified under the R1-R zoning designation within city zoning ordinance.
The council was unanimous in their vote this time at their June 7 meeting.
The R1-R zone, or Rural Ranchette zone, is a classification of land use that was introduced by city Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert, in order to allow people who didn’t own acres of land to keep large animals. The R1 means that a property owner can have a single family dwelling on the property, and the R stands for ranchette. The minimum land size that allows animals is one acre.
“There were people who thought they were grandfathered somehow that allowed to have horses or cattle or goats or whatever animals they wanted and because of those issues and the misunderstandings, Kurt came up with R1-R, which means if you have one acre or greater you could apply to get granted animal rights on that property,” said Mayor Marc Carroll.
The council’s vote upheld that property owners would have the right to subdivide that acre of land down to 7,000-square-foot lots to construct single family dwellings. Animals are not kept on those subdivided lots.
“So instead of just one property on one acre, one house on an acre, you can have a house on a 7,000-square-foot lot which is what R1 zoning allows all over the city,” Hibbert said.
There were two proposals that the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended to the city council through the public hearing process, which would have set the minimum lot size at one acre.
“They didn’t feel good about that. They wanted to see the land use division rights of 7,000 square feet to be preserved. So they asked the city staff to prepare an amendment that would allow that zone to have the division rights down to 7,000 square feet,” Hibbert said.
When that amendment went back to the Planning and Zoning Commission, they recommended that the amendment be denied. The city council then made the final decision and voted to approve the amendment, upholding that property owners could subdivide their land down to smaller lot sizes.
“There’s no reason at all that Blackfoot in the growth climate that we’re in right now should be creating minimum one acre zoning inside the city limits,” Hibbert said. “If they want to develop their property we certainly would want to welcome that and create more housing and densify the city rather than sprawl.”
Hibbert said having subdivided lots will allow more taxable valuations inside the city which would create increased investment inside the city limits.
“We feel like it’s really critical to also provide smaller lots that are more affordable … with the housing crunch that we’re in right now. We’ve got to try to do everything we can to create an environment where housing investment can continue in the city,” Hibbert said.
While the city is interested in growing the city, with a wide variety of housing types, they’re also “interested in helping people protect their historical uses on their property, particularly animal rights where they have historically not been allowed,” Hibbert said.
”We are the only city I’m aware of anywhere near that allows livestock inside the city and has a zone that was created exclusively to allow that,” he added.