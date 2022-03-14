BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot and Bingham County are currently trying to come to an agreement on their updated area of impact, but they both have different visions for how they see economic development occurring and how the community will grow in the future.
“An area of impact is an area of land adjacent to the current city limits wherein expected growth and development extend” explained Tiffany Olsen, the county’s Planning and Development director.
Land that exists within the area of impact is land that could potentially be annexed at some point in the future. Whether that happens depends on how close the land is to the city limits and how much growth comes to Bingham County.
The disagreement between the city and the county is primarily over what code of regulations developers have to follow when they construct in the area of impact. The county believes they should follow county regulations while the city believes they should follow city ordinances.
Starting in 2020, staff from the city and the county worked together to draft a new Area of Impact Agreement and each presented it to their respective city and county planning and zoning commissions.
“And we put together an agreement that portrayed what they understood would be appropriate,” Olsen said.
One of the other major changes made in the proposal would be that the city commission would take over the economic development of county land within the area of impact. The city commission approved this draft with the recommendation that it be adopted. Then the county had a hearing on the draft.
“Apparently, things kinda fell apart,” said Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot Planning and Zoning administrator, who worked with Olsen on the draft. Olsen said that when the county looked at the document, it wasn’t what they were expecting to see.
“The county Planning and Zoning commission felt like the first agreement was fairly one-sided in favor of the city,” Olsen said. “The Commission heard a great deal of testimony from county residents and thought, ‘This is not serving the citizens of the county. Let’s take it slow, there’s no reason to rush an agreement that is this important.”
After more hearings, the county proposed a second draft to the city, but that draft did not require developers to follow city ordinances in the area of impact.
“If you were to take my opinion on what the biggest differences are between the two documents … is the one contemplates the city growing out and doing development out in the impact area, the county draft contemplates the county doing the development out in the impact area,” Hibbert said. “Frankly, I don’t think that’s why impact areas were developed. It’s so that the city can grow out into that area, not vice versa.”
The county doesn’t feel the growth of the last twenty years would justify this growth plan. According to the county, there’s been around 20 annexations of small properties in the last 20 years.
“We find it challenging to believe that the city is going to be successful in annexing all the properties within the Area of Impact as the area is quite large,” Olsen said. She agrees that within the next 50 years there are properties around Blackfoot that should expect to be annexed, but, “I don’t know that we see the city doubling in size in the next 30, 50 years, etc. With the ever-changing economy and housing market, I am not sure that anyone can anticipate that growth pattern.”
Hibbert calls the growth that Bingham County is experiencing and investments being received unprecedented. He points out that they’re receiving more permits than they have in the last 50 years.
“It’s never been the case, ever, in the history of Idaho,” Hibbert said.
Hibbert doesn’t like focusing on the date from the last 20 to 50 years because the state wasn’t seeing the growth that it is now, and he expects it to keep up.
“It’s not going to slow,” Hibbert said.
The city’s latest proposal is for the county to adopt all of the city’s zoning and Comprehensive Plan regulations within the Area of Impact and create a new Impact Area Planning and Zoning Commission. As the proposal stands now, the county Planning and Zoning commission is requesting to meet with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in a joint work session to better understand the respective positions of each entity and determine the best path moving forward; which may be creating a subcommittee between the governmental bodies to renegotiate.
“We’re not opposed to the city’s boundaries growing, we just think it needs to be done in a systematic, forward thinking, smart direction,” Olsen said. She said one option that may be considered is requiring subdivision development that’s close to city limits to follow the city’s regulations, but believes requiring the city’s regulations throughout the whole Area of Impact will be approved.
“What we don’t want is to create regulations in the Area of Impact that are so restrictive that then we see subdivisions being developed outside of the Area of Impact where those regulations don’t apply,” Olsen said. We want to work with our development community to direct growth towards the area of city impact, not outwards.
Hibbert disagrees with this and said the city isn’t concerned about deterring growth in the area of impact.
“The codes and the standards we have are minimum standards. They’re not expensive,” Hibbert said.
As it stands now, it’s unclear when an agreement will be reached between the county and the city.
“I think that the county is not going to accept the city’s proposal as it’s been prepared just as the city didn’t accept the county’s. We need to re-negotiate,” Olsen said.
“It’s not a matter of not being willing, we’re totally willing to negotiate, but we’re gonna start from a position as this is the right thing to do and make sure that’s communicated so they know what the expectation of the city is, and then we’ll have to go from there,” Hibbert said.