BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot opened fire hydrants Monday to help move water through the city’s pipe system to flush the lines and move chlorine through 87 miles of pipe in the city’s water system to combat E. coli found last week to be present in the city’s water, resulting in a city-wide boil order.
According to city Water Superintendent Princeton Lee, the city injected chlorine into the water system Thursday to aid in cleaning the water mainlines, residential service lines, and commercial service lines. Water samples were taken at five different random locations in the city Monday and sent to a test laboratory in Pocatello, Lee said. The city expects to receive results around noon Tuesday.
“When the sample results are returned, we will consult with the DEQ compliance officer for further direction,” he added. “Another update will follow on Tuesday after the sample results are received, and we will distribute a status notification at that time. We thank all of you for your patience as we work through this issue.”
City residents are anxious for updates on the status of the city’s water quality. Lee said the city had received 60 phone calls between Friday and Monday checking on the status.
“Most people are pretty understanding once their questions are answered,” he added.
Local restaurants are doing what they can to continue serving safe drinking water and ice to their customers. A worker at Homestead Family Restaurant said they have been getting boxes of beverage items and bringing water in from wells outside the city. Restaurants are buying ice and kitchens have been boiling water needed to use for washing dishes and utensils, the worker said.