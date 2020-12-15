BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Community Pantry is $1,000 richer thanks to steps walked by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll.
In October 2020, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Inc., sponsored a program encouraging mayors across the state to walk an average of 10,000 steps per day. Carroll was one of the 76 mayors across the state of Idaho who successfully completed the challenge, winning an award of $1,000 to be earmarked for COVID-19 relief efforts or for programs, projects, or equipment that encourages children to be active. Given the fact that COVID-19 has adversely impacted so many in our community, Carroll chose to award the funds to the Blackfoot Community Pantry, a division of the Community Dinner Table, Inc., a non-profit that helps those in need for the Blackfoot community and beyond.
Jackie Young, president of the Community Dinner Table board of directors, along with Lee Hammett, Community Dinner Table board member, accepted the check on behalf of the Blackfoot Community Pantry at a small presentation ceremony at the Community Pantry on Tuesday.
More information about the Blue Cross Foundation is available at BCI Foundation for Health and the Mayor’s Walking Challenge. Additional information on the Community Dinner Table and Blackfoot Community Pantry may be found on their website and their Facebook page. Those interested in volunteering or donating to the Blackfoot Community Pantry may contact them at (208) 557-4286.