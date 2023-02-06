The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Jan. 24 to give the Townhomes at Cromwell an “approve” recommendation. This proposed development will now go to the city council and they will vote on whether to officially approve the project.
The city council will vote on this at the March 7 meeting, which will not include a public hearing portion, as public comment has already been taken by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
This is the second time Planning and Zoning has heard the proposal for this development, at the time called Honeybrook Division 3. The first time the commission heard the proposal it received a “do not pass” recommendation from them.
Colin Hunter, the developer, set out to appeal the decision after this but in this process the city found they had not supplied the commission with required information, namely a formal staff report and a traffic analysis by the developer. Taking this into account, the city decided to give the developer the option to be reheard by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I was really happy with the decision because I wasn’t asking for any exceptions for what was already allowed in the zoning,” Hunter said. “So I’m really happy that this planning and zoning commission acted on what was allowed versus what wasn’t allowed.”
A public hearing was held before the vote took place with five people speaking in favor, one speaking neutrally, and 11 speaking against.
“It was done just like starting from scratch,” said Julie Conan, the city’s Planning and Zoning administrator.
One of those people who spoke in opposition was Josh Madson, a local resident.
“It just seemed like a sales pitch like they were getting up there and they were just pitching a good story and how this is gonna be great for the community and that this is a wonderful thing,” Madson said. “We’re just sitting back there in our chairs going, what is he talking about?”
Hunter aims to build 80 units that would be stick-built single family townhomes with two bedrooms and one and a half baths, and he said they are designed to be affordable for first-time home buyers.
When the development was previously heard, some of the commissioners voted against it because Honeybrook divisions 1 and 2 haven’t been completed yet. Hunter said that while this is true, they sold all 28 units of division 1 that were constructed last year, and they’ll soon finish the next 28 units which he also expects to sell. He also points out that divison 2 will serve a different purpose than the Cromwell development because they will be three-bedroom units, which is a less affordable option than what Cromwell would be.
One of the major concerns opponents of the new development have raised is the current condition of Pendlebury Lane. Madson said the street isn’t safe for children.
“They don’t have anything in place for safety on Pendlebury Lane,” Madson said. He doesn’t think it would be safe to see an influx of cars on the street.
“Pendlebury Lane has not been developed to the city engineering standard and is in need of repair,” Conan said.
Scott Murphy, Street and Sanitation superintendent, said the development would have a minimal impact to the traffic flow because most of the traffic will use the entrance on Cromwell Lane, to the intersection of Pendlebury on Cromwell.
“So as far as them actually using Pendlebury it’s gonna be a very small number of cars that are gonna be using the entrance on Pendlebury,” Murphy said.
Murphy also said the department is looking at ways of getting the street redone either through grants or the department paying for it. He clarified that if the department did it, the road would just be repaved rather than adding in curb and sidewalk. He said they’re applying for grants to get the road done but that is a long process to complete.
However, people like Madson don’t have confidence the road will be completed in a reasonable timeframe.
“From what I understand, they’ve promised a lot of things and they’ve never followed through with them,” Madson said.
Conan also pointed out that the development will improve Cromwell and Pendlebury, “which will begin bringing the city street up to city standards.”
This would add a four-way stop with street widening for right turns at the intersection of the two streets. She also said it would add a crosswalk for pedestrians. This would be at the cost of the developer.
Madson also raised concerns that the infrastructure in the area can’t handle the continued development, first referencing the quality of Pendlebury as well as the water and sewer demands. Residents in the area claim that their water pressure has suffered as the new developments have come in.
In the past year, there was a water pump in the area that was broken and the city was struggling to get the needed parts to repair it, but Conan said that has since been fixed and the city doesn’t have any concerns with meeting the increased infrastructure demands the development would bring.
This was a part of the Planning and Zoning staff report, which included the traffic analysis and the water model, and the department heads all signed off on the report.
“They’re all in agreement that the infrastructure can handle this development,” Conan said.
Assuming the city council approves Hunter’s development, he hopes to break ground on the project in late summer and build eight to 16 units, and they expect those to be completed in the spring to early summer of 2024. Hunter also said that while Cromwell won’t technically be a part of the Honeybrook development, it will have access to all the amenities of Honeybrook 1 and 2 which includes a pool, playground, and pickleball courts among other things. He hopes that this will bring more community to the area.
Many residents, including Madson, aren’t satisfied with the messaging from the city and still hold concerns for this development. Madson said that instead of just complaining on the Life in Blackfoot Facebook page, people should come out to the city council meeting to show that they’re against the development.
“Everybody needs to come out,” Madson said.
