BLACKFOOT — A second phase of a community review process was conducted in Blackfoot through open house events Wednesday and Thursday.
In May 2019, the City of Blackfoot participated in Phase I of a community review conducted jointly by the Idaho Rural partnership and other sponsoring agencies including the Idaho Department of Labor, the University of Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce.
In this phase, listening sessions were held to identify the issues that citizens felt were community priorities. Participants in Phase I identified the following three community priorities: quality housing choices and homelessness, recreation opportunities, and image and identity.
In Phase II, Blackfoot citizens had an opportunity to help shape the future of Blackfoot. There was a town hall meeting held both via Zoom and in-person at the Blackfoot Senior Center on Wednesday and Thursday nights. During the meeting Wednesaday, the public was invited to comment and provide input on high priority projects and to vote on the projects they felt were most important for the city.
A second town hall meeting was held via Zoom and in-person at the Blackfoot Senior Center on Thursday night. During that meeting, work plans were presented for the top priority projects, and citizens were recruited to participate in Phase III.
Representatives from the Idaho Rural Partnership and the University of Idaho reviewed the Phase III purpose, logistics, timeline and community coaching.
In addition to being conducted by Zoom meeting and in-person, both of the town hall meetings were also streamed via Facebook Live so individuals would be able to review the meetings both live and at a later date.
City leadership encouraged citizens to participate in the town hall meetings so they have an opportunity to set future goals for the community.
Blackfoot was awarded the opportunity for a community review joining other Idaho cities including Ashton, Plummer, McCammon and Kimberly, in working with the Idaho Rural Partnership and the University of Idaho.