BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission are asking residents living in and around Blackfoot to take a survey that will measure attitudes and perceptions about life in Blackfoot, the city announced in a press release.
The survey is intended to give residents a chance to share their thoughts about the city’s plans for the future. P&Z hopes that the results will guide them in their plans to develop the city in the future.
P&Z also hopes the survey will help them with their plans to update the Comprehensive Plan, which is required by both the state and the city to be updated every five to 10 years.
Mayor Marc Carroll encouraged everyone to participate in the survey. He stated in the press release that input from citizens is important to the city and that the Comprehensive Plan is the city’s direction to the future.
The survey will be conducted by another group that is not affiliated with the City of Blackfoot. Citizens will have until July 31 to complete the survey. All answers will be confidential.
Residents can take the survey either in paper or online form. The paper form is available at City Hall. The online form can be found at https://s.surveyplanet.com/nh7XH3p58. The link can also be found on the city’s Facebook page.