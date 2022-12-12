City hall library
Blackfoot City Hall and Public Library.

The City of Blackfoot voted to reopen its 2022 budget to deal with extra expenditures that weren’t planned in the original budget. City Treasurer Grahm Anderson addressed the city council at its Dec. 6 meeting to explain those expenditures.

Although these extra expenditures had to be factored into the budget, the city didn’t have to take any extra monies from the taxpayers in order to cover them. Anderson explained in an interview that a part of his job is to budget conservatively.


