The City of Blackfoot voted to reopen its 2022 budget to deal with extra expenditures that weren’t planned in the original budget. City Treasurer Grahm Anderson addressed the city council at its Dec. 6 meeting to explain those expenditures.
Although these extra expenditures had to be factored into the budget, the city didn’t have to take any extra monies from the taxpayers in order to cover them. Anderson explained in an interview that a part of his job is to budget conservatively.
“When that situation occurs, you have to go back to the public and say, ‘Hey, we did overspend what we said we were going to and here’s why and here’s where the money came from. And so we didn’t have to dip into any extra monies from the city reserve, we’re not asking for any extra money from the citizens’,” Anderson explained.
The areas of the budget that went over in FY 2022 were in the airport, ambulance services, sanitation, and parks and recreation.
In the case of the airport expenditures, the city received two grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, which pay for the rehabilitation and upgrades to the runways at the airport. The city hadn’t accounted for that money coming into the budget, which makes the improvements to the airport look like extra expenditures.
For the expenditures in ambulances, Anderson explained, the city runs old ambulances and a couple of times in the fiscal year they went down and needed transmission replacements.
“There’s no way to predict that that’s gonna happen. You’re always dancing a fine line of how long can you get the most use out of that equipment. And so you’re not necessarily expecting a transmission to go out,” Anderson said.
Anderson explained that they do budget for typical maintenance issues, like getting an oil change, but not for things like a transmission issue.
“And then you have a catastrophic thing like that happen,” Anderson said. “In the ambulance case, I mean, you really don’t have an option. You’ve got to get it fixed and back on the road.”
A public hearing was called, as required by law, for citizens to voice their thoughts on reopening the budget, but no one who was in the audience spoke during this public hearing. The attendance at the council meeting was made up of what was mostly city employees.
“When I look at preparing the budget, I look at what’s our prediction on how much revenues are we going to bring in to pay for these expenses that are coming,” Anderson said. “And so when I forecast that, I look at what our potential revenue is gonna be and I take a very conservative approach.
“So that’s why we don’t have to pull extra money from anywhere because those revenues came in to offset the extra costs,” Anderson said.
“The last thing we want to do is say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna have all this extra money come in.’ And we spend that money and then that money doesn’t come in,” Anderson said. “We’d rather get more money than what we expected.”
