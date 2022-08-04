Hall of Fame Branch Football

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64-yard gain as Cleveland Browns’ Hanford Dixon defends during the first quarter of an NFL football playoff game in Los Angeles, on Jan. 8, 1983. Branch was one of the best deep threats of his era to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

 AP Photo/File

Cliff Branch was the epitome of what Al Davis coveted in a receiver during his decades running the Raiders.

Branch arrived in Oakland with the game-breaking speed needed to fuel the Raiders’ vertical offense and as soon as he learned to harness that speed and develop reliable hands, there was no stopping Branch.

Tags

Recommended for you