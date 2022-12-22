Houston biopic

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Stanley Tucci, left, and Naomi Ackie in Tristar’s “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

 Emily Aragones/Sony Pictures via AP

Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer had no choice but to agree.

Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston’s biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session.


