Last week, the Idaho Legislature held its biennial organizing session. With 31 new representatives and 20 new senators, the Capitol looks very different from when the session ended earlier this year. Over the last few months, a group of east Idaho legislators met and discussed what all these changes would mean for our part of the state. We want to ensure your priorities are heard loud and clear in Boise. To support those efforts, we’ve formed the East Idaho Coalition.
This voluntary group includes members from the Idaho House and Senate. We represent districts throughout east Idaho, from Lemhi, Clark and Fremont counties in the north to Bear Lake and Franklin counties in the south. We believe we can work together to tackle regional issues that matter to us, including growth, education, transportation, natural resources and economic development.
As a group, we bring together a wide range of backgrounds, including business owners, farmers, county commissioners, educators, city councilors, ranchers, school board members, psychologists and engineers. We can use and share this knowledge with each other to better understand the wide range of legislation that appears each year. The coalition also provides a channel for ensuring our colleagues understand how specific legislation will impact our districts.
In addition, we believe that working together will reduce the risk of Idaho becoming Oregon or Washington. Over time, a divide grew between different regions in each state as power was concentrated in western Oregon and Washington. These state officials can now afford to ignore residents (and legislators) living outside these urban areas on a range of policies. We can push back against this possibility by ensuring east Idaho keeps a seat at the table. We accomplish that goal by working together on the priorities that matter to our local communities and standing up for our interests in Boise.
As coalition members, we know we won’t always agree with each other. But we believe future success for our districts and east Idaho depends on our ability to come together when it matters most. You deserve legislators who will fight for you in Boise. We believe we will win more of those fights by having each other’s backs and looking out for our region now and into the future.
Signed,
Rep. Rick Cheatum (28), Rep. Dan Garner (28), Rep. Dustin Manwaring (29), Sen. Julie VanOrden (30), Sen. Van Burtenshaw (31), Rep. Rod Furniss (31), Rep. Jerald Raymond (31), Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen (32), Sen. Dave Lent (33), Rep. Marco Erickson (33), Sen. Doug Ricks (34), Rep. Jon Weber (34), Rep. Britt Raybould (34), Sen. Mark Harris (35) and Rep. Josh Wheeler (35)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.