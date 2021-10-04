Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Eric Torres-Garcia, founder of Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs.
BLACKFOOT –– Cocoa Bombs will be representing Blackfoot at the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week from Oct. 18-22.
Developed by Eric Torres-Garcia, Cocoa Bombs are mixed with hot milk to create a creative alternative to traditional hot chocolate powder mixes. A video of the first prototype that Torres-Garcia posted on TikTok went viral with 2.5 million views, launching him into entrepreneurship with 1,000 orders overnight.
His products are now shipped worldwide with pending distribution through Kroger and Sam’s Club. Torres-Garcia is also constructing a 6,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Blackfoot and hopes to scale his business further through winning the Trailmix competition.
“The viral popularity of Cocoa Bombs shows our potential to disrupt the confectionery industry,” said Torres-Garcia. “Winning the Trailmix competition will help fund our commercial certifications and expedite getting our products on the shelves of America’s largest retailers.”
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $25,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
Cocoa Bombs will be competing against six other Idaho companies. Blackfoot residents who want to cheer on Cocoa Bombs may register for the free event at boiseentrepreneurweek.org to watch the pitch competitions online.
Now in its sixth year, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 in funding to Idaho entrepreneurs. This year’s event will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Boise Entrepreneur Week (BEW) is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org