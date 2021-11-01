BLACKFOOT –– Cocoa Bombs was awarded $5,000 as the runner-up in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s annual Trailmix pitch competition.
Developed by Eric Torres-Garcia, Cocoa Bombs are mixed with hot milk to create a creative alternative to traditional hot chocolate powder mixes. A video of the first prototype that Torres-Garcia posted on TikTok went viral with 2.5 million views, launching him into entrepreneurship with 1,000 orders overnight. His products are now shipped worldwide with pending distribution through Kroger and Sam’s Club.
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $25,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
“Our Trailmix judges were impressed by Cocoa Bombs’ early market adoption and worldwide reach,” said Tiam Rastegar, co-chair of Boise Entrepreneur Week and Trailhead executive director. “Because of Cocoa Bombs’ market positioning, we believe they will continue to experience the sweet taste of success.”
After including cash prizes for this year’s event, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $306,000 in funding to entrepreneurs. Albertsons was this year’s Trailmix Presenting Sponsor and other sponsors included Bank of Idaho, Hawley Troxell, IGEM, Killer Creamery, Simplot and Trailhead.
Boise Entrepreneur Week is made possible through Platinum Sponsors that include Albertsons, Alturas Capital, Dan Berger, Idaho STEM Action Center, Scoggin Capital Investment, Trailhead, Vynyl and Zions Bank.
Boise Entrepreneur Week (BEW) is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org