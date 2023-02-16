Purdue Northwestern Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey, right, shoots over Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Golden State Warriors changed the way the NBA game was played by playing small, spreading the floor and relying heavily on the 3-point shot.

The successful tactic dribbled down to college basketball, with teams like Baylor, Virginia and Villanova winning national titles with their versions of position-less basketball.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.