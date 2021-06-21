BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners held a discussion to allow Shelley residents to provide their input about what they feel should be done with the historical section of the North Bingham Park.
The discussion was brought to light when concerns came up about expanding the RV park from the north side of the park to the historical south side. Currently, the southern section of the park is a blast from the past, expressing a wild west feel and has only built upon that with the addition to Champ’s Heart utilizing the arena for their special horse experiences.
Jaqueline Wittwer was the first to address the commissioners, explaining that although she is part of the Shelley Supporters of the Arts, she was not there to represent them but instead was representing herself. Wittwer said that ever since her family moved to the Shelley area, they have been involved in many different community service projects and enjoy joining in on volunteerism. Her desire to continue to help people enjoy service and volunteering led her to asking for the meeting.
Wittwer also read a letter provided by her son, explaining how slipping into the south end of the park is a magical experience that moves you back in time. He noted all of the different events he has participated in and all of the time he has spent volunteering there that he would hate to see it become an extension of the RV park in the front half of the park. That would become an echoing opinion; none of those who would provide testimony during the discussion wanted to see the RV park grow into the back half of the park.
Wittwer then moved on to explaining how Champ’s Heart being involved in the southern end of the park just adds to the magic. She noted that she plans on volunteering to help with it in the future because she believes in what Larry Cudmore has created.
Lisa Clements addressed similar concerns. She felt that it was important to share with the commissioners that the area has become an a place for locals to raise their kids and has become one of the most utilized areas for senior photos for the high school students. She had a memory of every one of her children growing up and using the area as part of their childhood. The message was clear — she wanted to preserve the magical feel that area has brought to her family.
Amelia Palmer approached the microphone next, sharing her love for the park and the community. She also explained that she is worried that the new sports complex will increase the need for RV parking nearby and would force the county’s hand into providing the RV spots.
Caitlin Cook spoke next and was brought to tears by the emotion she feels for the location. Her family purchased property next to her in-laws, which is adjacent to the south end of the park. She explained that it has been a huge part of raising her five children as well as her five nieces and nephews. They use the park quite a bit and expressed much appreciation regarding Cudmore and Champ’s Heart. She said he went door to door explaining what he was bringing to the park and asked permission to utilize the dike between the properties as long as he ensured that the horses were cleaned up after. Every neighbor told him that they were perfectly fine with it — but it would be that level of respect and reverence shown that made the addition to the area that much more enjoyable.
Concerns about Champ’s Heart and other ideas overlapping and requiring a schedule were addressed by the commissioners and they were surprised to hear the different opinions regarding the love of Champ’s Heart adding to the magical feeling that children will feel in the southern part of the park. It was explained that they could imagine hitching posts put in place with horses tied to them, while others are providing horse experiences to those who benefit from Champ’s Heart, and how it would add to the façade of entering the wild west and allowing the children to use their imaginations as they go back in time.
Chairman Whitney Manwaring explained that they have not settled on a plan for the area at this point and that the extension of the RV park was not a top priority. He did note that they would not be making any decisions on Monday because it was not an action item, but appreciated the input from the people in the community that utilize the park. He also explained that as the park continues to become nicer, it is inevitable that people will want to use it more and more, but that is also a good thing for the community.
The commission was asked to ponder the idea of giving the Shelley Supporters of Arts a five-year window that they would not change the use of the park and in turn they would start on the grant seeking to fund the projects that they would carry out. The commissioners could not commit to that at this point in time, but the idea has been put on the table.
Discussions may lead to requests for an action item on the agenda in the near future.