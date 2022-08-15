Jeff Gardner questioned
Jeff Gardner (right) answers questions posed by Bingham County commissioners Monday afternoon. Gardner was named interim Bingham County Sheriff, replacing Craig Rowland who resigned effective Aug. 1.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Commissioners approved the appointment of Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner to the position of interim sheriff Monday. The new sheriff will be sworn in at the Bingham County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

This comes after former Sheriff Craig Rowland, who is facing felony charges for aggravated battery and assault as well as a misdemeanor for exhibiting a deadly weapon, announced his resignation from the position on July 25, effective Aug. 1.

