BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Commissioners approved the appointment of Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner to the position of interim sheriff Monday. The new sheriff will be sworn in at the Bingham County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.
This comes after former Sheriff Craig Rowland, who is facing felony charges for aggravated battery and assault as well as a misdemeanor for exhibiting a deadly weapon, announced his resignation from the position on July 25, effective Aug. 1.
Rowland is accused of pulling a woman from her car by her hair and pointing a gun at her while telling her he was going to shoot her. The woman was chaperoning a group of girls who had left a Thanksgiving note for Rowland’s wife on his door in November.
While it’s still the middle of the sheriff’s four-year term, with January marking the halfway point, the Bingham County Sheriff position will be on the ballot in the November election due to the resignation. Gardner will be the Republican candidate for sheriff and the Democratic Party could submit its own candidate, but no word on that has been announced.
The winner of the election will be sworn in as the sheriff, then finish out the last two years of the term, and then will be up for election again.
At the Monday meeting, Gardner sat before the commissioners and answered their questions.
“What drew you to law enforcement?” asked Chairman Whitney Manwaring.
”Out of high school I went into construction and I was enjoying that, but I always felt like there was something more to do, and I didn’t know what to do. I was kind of lost,” Gardner said.
As he grew up, there were police officers in his neighborhood, “and I just always appreciated the way they treated me and the respect they always showed me.”
He soon heard about the law enforcement program at Idaho State University, “and so I looked into it and enrolled and I never looked back.”
“I’ve noticed, especially in the last couple of months, that you’ve made a number of organizational changes in your office. Can you tell us what those changes are and why you’ve done that?” asked Commissioner Mark Bair.
“For several years I’ve been wanting to reorganize the sheriff’s office. It always felt like to me that we weren’t organized efficiently. At the end of the day it was kind of a lack of vision on some people’s part and we’ve always done it that way, and I’m not a believer in ‘we’ve always done it that way,’” Gardner said.
Gardner said that when some retirements came he reorganized the administrative structure and took some responsibilities out of some of those retired positions and built in redundancies “so that if one person’s gone another person knows what’s going on and can fulfill their role while they’re absent.”
After his confirmation, Gardner stated his three priorities moving into the new position.
“Number one has to be to the citizens and the mantle of trust that they bestow upon the office of sheriff,” Gardner said.
His next is the reputation of the agency, “and you can’t sacrifice number one for number two.”
His third priority is to the employees, and he said, “If your employee’s done something wrong, you can’t expend your reputation to save an employee.” Gardner said that as an elected official, “You answer to the people and they have to be your number one priority.”
Gardner said a lot more outgoing information will go to the public than it has previously.
“We’ve always been reserved and we’re going to move forward and change that. We’re going to move into a lot more social media, a lot more relationships with the press. You haven’t seen that from us in the past,” Gardner said.