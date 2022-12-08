DECEMBER 11
The Firth Community Christmas Concert begins at 6 p.m. in the Firth High School Gymnasium, 101 N. Park Ave. Choirs, the Community Orchestra and a hand bell choir will be featured.
DECEMBER 13
Tuesday night Community Dinner Table meals have resumed for the season. Those interested will be able to enjoy indoor dining at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, sharing food and friendship from 5-6:30 p.m. at 168 S. University Ave in Blackfoot.
DECEMBER 14
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
DECEMBER 20
Tuesday night Community Dinner Table meals have resumed for the season. Those interested will be able to enjoy indoor dining at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, sharing food and friendship from 5-6:30 p.m. at 168 S. University Ave in Blackfoot.
DECEMBER 21
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
DECEMBER 27
Tuesday night Community Dinner Table meals have resumed for the season. Those interested will be able to enjoy indoor dining at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, sharing food and friendship from 5-6:30 p.m. at 168 S. University Ave in Blackfoot.
DECEMBER 28
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
