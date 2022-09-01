SEPTEMBER 2
Eastern Idaho State Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
SEPTEMBER 3
The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a free car seat inspection event from 1-6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot, 157 N. Broadway. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. Call 208-785-1235 to reserve a spot.
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 29, 1800 East Airport Road, Blackfoot (Good2Go Shell station). Come support your local farmers market, where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and so much more! The Blackfoot Farmers’ Market is a weekly market, bringing together local farmers and customers. Find delicious, healthy foods like cucumbers, lettuce, microgreens, and farm-fresh eggs (many of them organically grown!), as well as tasty treats like pies and cookies. And don’t forget the crafts, which make excellent gifts, for yourself or others!
SEPTEMBER 4
SEPTEMBER 5
SEPTEMBER 6
Blackfoot City Council meets at Blackfoot City Hall, 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER 7
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
SEPTEMBER 8
SEPTEMBER 9
SEPTEMBER 10
SEPTEMBER 14
SEPTEMBER 17
SEPTEMBER 21
SEPTEMBER 24
SEPTEMBER 28
OCTOBER 1
