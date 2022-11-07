Tuesday night Community Dinner Table meals have resumed for the season. Those interested will be able to enjoy indoor dining at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, sharing food and friendship from 5-6:30 p.m. at 168 S. University Ave in Blackfoot.
NOVEMBER 9
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
NOVEMBER 10
Groveland Water and Sewer District meeting at the district office building, 457 W. Highway 39, 7 p.m.
NOVEMBER 12
Methodist Church Christmas bazaar and salad bar luncheon 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 168 S. University Ave. Crafts, needlecrafts, stained glass, homemade breads and “sweets.” Luncheon is $12 and includes an array of salads, roll, homemade pie and beverage. Everyone is welcome.
Veterans appreciation dinner and dance at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., dancing at 8 p.m. No charge for veterans but tickets required. Non-veterans charged $15. Live music provided by Rough Stock.
NOVEMBER 15
NOVEMBER 16
NOVEMBER 22
NOVEMBER 23
NOVEMBER 29
NOVEMBER 30
