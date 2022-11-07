NOVEMBER 8

Tuesday night Community Dinner Table meals have resumed for the season. Those interested will be able to enjoy indoor dining at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, sharing food and friendship from 5-6:30 p.m. at 168 S. University Ave in Blackfoot.


