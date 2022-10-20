Blackfoot Farmers’ Market every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 29, 1800 East Airport Road, Blackfoot (Good2Go Shell station). Come support your local farmers market, where you can find farm-fresh produce and eggs, delicious baked goods, handmade crafts, and so much more! The Blackfoot Farmers’ Market is a weekly market, bringing together local farmers and customers. Find delicious, healthy foods like cucumbers, lettuce, microgreens, and farm-fresh eggs (many of them organically grown!), as well as tasty treats like pies and cookies. And don’t forget the crafts, which make excellent gifts, for yourself or others!
The Twin Buttes District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and their are inviting local residents to participate in the annual Scouting for Food community food drive to help fill food banks to supply needs for the Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley communities during the upcoming holiday season and beyond. Drop-off points will be at Ridley’s, Walmart and Kesler’s in Blackfoot, Firth High School, and Broulim’s in Shelley. Food can also be taken directly to the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry. The time will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OCTOBER 25
Tuesday night Community Dinner Table meals will resume for the season. Those interested will be able to enjoy indoor dining at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, sharing food and friendship from 5-6:30 p.m. at 168 S. University Ave in Blackfoot.
OCTOBER 26
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
OCTOBER 29
NOVEMBER 2
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 557-4286 and leave a message with your questions.
