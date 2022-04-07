SHELLEY — Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry is holding an open house on Saturday where people can tour their facility and learn about the services they provide for the community.
While they provide services to people who are going through difficult times, Heart 2 Hand sees itself not just as a food pantry, but also as a community center.
The open house will be held from noon to 2 p.m. that day, and it’s located at 190 S. Holmes in Shelley. They welcome anyone who’s interested in receiving food in the program, potential volunteers and people with the funds to make a financial contribution.
“We live in the best community ever,” remarked Jen Worlton, the food pantry director for Heart 2 Hand.
It’s this love for the community that motivated Worlton and other volunteers to form Heart 2 Hand last year on July 1, as the North Bingham County Community Food Bank had to close its operations after being open since 1994. It had been operated by the Methodist church, but a lack of membership meant that they would have to close their doors, the food pantry included.
Instead of letting these services lapse, individuals in the community came together to form Heart 2 Hand, moving into the exact same facility that the food pantry had been operating in for 30 years, “...so it wouldn’t stop and everyone could receive the help they needed,” Worlton explained.
Heart 2 Hand is currently renting the location from the Methodist church, so they’re working to raise $150,000 to purchase the building, which they must do by July 1.
“One of the major reasons we’re staying right there is because we want to make sure the community knows that we’re appreciative of all that the Methodist church did and the heritage that they’ve created for the community of Shelley and we want to continue to keep that,” said Ross Foster, who handles fundraising for Heart 2 Hand.
Heart 2 Hand provides a number of services to the community suffering through hard times. They function primarily as an organization that provides assistance while people get back on their feet. Roughly, they serve about 70 to 100 people a week, but it varies based on what people’s financial need is. In a time of economic recession, the demand for their services would increase.
“We help anybody that comes in. There’s not a requirement because sometimes everybody goes through a hard stage in their life,” said Worlton. “On paper, it may say you make a certain amount of money but you had this unexpected bill come up or whatever and you just need a little bit of help, so that’s why we’re here.”
In addition to their food pantry, which operates similarly to how a grocery store would, they also participate in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) where people have to qualify based on their income level. TEFAP is a federally funded program that helps to supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost.
Other services they provide are Backpacks For Kids, where they fill backpacks with school supplies so kids can be fully supplied at the start of the school year. They’re also partnered with the Salvation Army, so they can hand out vouchers for gas and utility bills. On holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, they provide boxed meals.
“It would be devastating if these families couldn’t get food,” Worlton said. “If we didn’t do what we do, I think a lot more people would have hardships on them, and I think they would lose their hope.”
Foster wants people to know that the building is a place for the entire community. They’ve already had couples celebrate their 50 year wedding anniversaries in the building.
“We want to make sure that people recognize and know that it’s not just a food pantry but it’s a community center. That we’re all about supporting the whole community,” Foster said.
If people have the funds to contribute to Heart 2 Hand purchasing the building they’re operating in, they can go to heart2handbingham.com or they can donate through Venmo. @heart2hand_bingham