BLACKFOOT — Members of the Blackfoot community spoke directly to the city council on July 26 during the public forum portion of their meeting. The forum was held to discuss the proposed FY 2023 city budget, which was publicly noticed in the July 15 issue of the Bingham News Chronicle.
They raised concerns about the quality of the city’s infrastructure, overvalued homes and the ways in which the city is spending its budget. There were five members of the public who addressed the council at the meeting.
The council will vote on whether to approve the FY 2023 Appropriation Ordinance at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Before the public hearing began, the council and audience members heard a presentation from the FCS Group, a firm that handles rate and fee analysis, who conducted a study for Blackfoot. They recommend an increase for the water rate at 19%, and a rate increase for sewer services of 25% both over the course of three years, and then a 4% increase for water and a 2% over five years after that.
There will be a separate public hearing where citizens can express their thoughts on the rate increases at a later date that has not been determined yet. Previously, Mayor Marc Carroll has said it could happen by the end of summer or early fall.
“It’s time to start putting your personal agendas aside and start doing what’s right and take care of us taxpayers. We’re paying your salaries, we can simply vote them away,” said Josh Madson, a Blackfoot resident who spoke first. He raised concerns about the failing infrastructure of the city and the lack of a plan from the city on how to repair it.
“(Our taxes are) higher and higher. Our roads are in more disrepair,” Madson said. “We can’t maintain our infrastructure and yet we want to hire more people to maintain a budget, to maintain our water systems.”
Madson spoke of a house in Blackfoot that has had its basement flood three times with sewer water.
Stacie Salazar, whose house has flooded multiple times since she bought it, said there’s a partial collapse on Teton Road right now, and that she was watching when city officials ran a camera down the sewer line.
“What we saw was that at that end where that partial collapse is … right at that same spot (there is) a partial collapse in our sewer line,” Salazar said.
Salazar said her yard looks like it’s sinking in, even though she just paid to have the line replaced, so she now has to pay an additional amount for them to dig it back up.
“As a single mom of four kids, I can’t afford it. And it’s not just my house, I know it’s multiple people … we are all having major sewage issues and it needs to be addressed,” Salazar said. “No one can afford these extra increases and extra things you guys are trying to add on because we’re trying to take care of our own homes right now.”
Alan Monson, another citizen who spoke at the forum, said he wants to see more long-term planning from the city.
“I would like to hear more about some kind of a long-term approach, however it’s put out in the media … just so that we’re aware so we don’t have stuff like this come up and we all throw up our hands and light our hair on fire and come in here and complain,” Monson said.
Madson also spoke to his frustration with the council on its lack of availability when he tried to get on the agenda to speak to the city council at their regular meeting. He was told by the city that he had to meet with the mayor before he could get on the agenda.
“Being required to meet with the mayor to discuss concerns before meeting with the city council a couple of months ago was kind of like an ambush and a way to silence people and close doors,” Madson said.
Councilwoman Jan Simpson addressed this after the public hearing was concluded, saying, “We do not decide anything behind closed doors. It’s against the law. It’s against the open meeting law, so we make all of our decisions right here.”
In a follow-up interview almost a week after the meeting, Madson said, “I wanted to stand up and retort back and state that they’re still doing it, and that’s why we can’t have those kinds of practices.
“They don’t have any plan for our infrastructure and they’re jacking up our taxes and I don’t feel like I was listened to. I’m really disappointed that not one person from the city council, including the mayor, has reached out to me.”