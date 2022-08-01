Blackfoot City Hall

Blackfoot City Hall

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — Members of the Blackfoot community spoke directly to the city council on July 26 during the public forum portion of their meeting. The forum was held to discuss the proposed FY 2023 city budget, which was publicly noticed in the July 15 issue of the Bingham News Chronicle.

They raised concerns about the quality of the city’s infrastructure, overvalued homes and the ways in which the city is spending its budget. There were five members of the public who addressed the council at the meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you