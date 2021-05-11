BLACKFOOT — “Honk!”, a musical tale based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling,” is being presented by the Blackfoot Community Players at the Nuart Theater May 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, and 24 at 7:30 p.m.
“Honk!” tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck, Ugly, and his quest to find his mother. Soon after Ugly is born, he is seduced away by a wily Cat who wants to eat Ugly for dinner. Eventually, Ugly manages to escape but has no idea how to return home.
Along his way, he encounters a beautiful swan, Penny, tangled in a fishing line. After saving her, the two birds fall in love. However, she must return to her flock and fly south for the winter.
Eventually, Ugly’s mother finds him frozen in the snow. Luckily, her warm tears manage to thaw him out and he comes back to life — as a handsome swan.
Soon, Ugly is reunited with Penny and two swans decide to live the rest of their days in the same pond as Ugly’s loyal mother.
The cast for “Honk!” includes Hyrum Arnold, Brigham Bitter, Emily Gailey, Brecken Weaver, Laura McPhie, Jadey Phillips, JaiCee McCullar, Dexter Hansen, Emmet Williams, Emma Arnold, Makynlee Bishop, Devin Lindsay, Lily Robertson, Lydia McPhie, Shane McPhie, Jacob McPhie, Addie Page, Emma Poulter, Tyler Barnes, Connor Robertson, Jack Palmer, Mariah Page, Gavin Black.
The senior ensemble consists of Klarissa Christiansen, Alison Goodworth, CeeJai McCullar, Kaysia Horne, McKadie Stott, Ansley Weaver, Ariana Robinson, Amber Barbre, Carson Black, Karlie Loosli, Sophie Ethington, Brystal Groesbeck, Angela Beck, Shaileigh Lee, Jocelyn Csaiko, Silas Bitter, Adam Bitter, Evelyn Sellers, Aurora Bettilyon, Paisley Goodworth, Ashton Goodworth, Westley Stuart, Makai Malm, Clara Empey, Royce Lyon, Evelyn Jess, Emma Bettilyon, Paige Eldrige, Kynsley Martin, Makynli Olive, Olivia Yancey, Aubrey Field, Brooklyn Goodworth, Mariam Robertson, Kate Murdock, Lilian Hill, Koryn Hill, Tristan Betillyon, Trinelle Hardinger, Lyjaiah Byington, Kaitlyn Hall, Hailey Koepplin, Brighton Goodworth, Liam Martin, Jaden Yancey, and Payson Spillett.
The junior ensemble includes Tenielle Weaver, Willow Bettilyon, Braxton Bradshaw, Lincoln Goodworth, Grant Nelson, Bensen Nelson, Anastasia Sellers, Adi Horne, Skylee Ethington, Tess Christiansen, Max Bettilyon, Benson Arnold, Lyla Gregersen, Lydian Goodworth, Paisynn Beard, Gracelyn Bitter, Ezra Sellers, and Sy Spillett.