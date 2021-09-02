Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BLACKFOOT — A larger-than-expected crowd turned out Wednesday night at Community Square to show support for a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty during an Aug. 4 incident in Blackfoot during a “Back The Blue” barbeque.
A long line of people paid $5 per person or $20 for a family of five to enjoy a meal with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, potato salad, and a cupcake as they listened to live music from the band Coldwater. Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland estimated the crowd at upwards of 300 people, well over what was anticipated. The barbeque was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The burgers and hot dogs started being cooked at 5 p.m.
It was all to help the financial needs of the deputy who was shot and his family, but the show of support from the size of the crowd went much deeper than the money raised.
The deputy spoke with the Bingham News Chronicle under condition of anonymity and expressed appreciation for the community’s show of support.
“This has been amazing, the outpouring of the community has been amazing,” the deputy said. It’s a lot better turnout than I ever expected.”
The officer, who’s right-handed, said the bullet went through and cut three-quarters of the median nerve, a quarter of the medial artery in his right forearm. The index and middle fingers of his right hand are without feeling.
He said it could take up to two years to get all the feeling back in the hand.
“The nerve damage is the big thing,” he said. “It could take anywhere from six months to two years to get that back. I’m right-handed so that’s a big deal. It didn’t go through any bones which was shocking, there was barely enough room for the bullet to go through but it did miss both bones.”
The officer is making daily visits to a doctor. He’s unsure when he’ll be able to return to any kind of duty.
“It could be anywhere from three weeks to a couple of months, it just depends on physical therapy, when they feel it’s healed enough to go back. As far as full duty, it could be anywhere from six months to two years.
What went through his mind during the incident?
“My family, that was the majority of it,” he said. When somebody’s shooting at you, the important things come to mind.”
The officer says his family seems to be doing okay.
“It’s been a traumatic experience for all of us.”
He reflected again on the support he was seeing around him.
“It’s an eye-opener. We live in a great community for law enforcement, you can’t beat it.”