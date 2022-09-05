Concordia Development Group (CDG), the company that requested and were granted annexation by the City of Blackfoot in March, will hold a public meeting at the end of this month to discuss their upcoming manufactured housing development in the Groveland area, hear any possible concerns from the public and answer questions. The target date for this meeting is Sept. 23.

The product they’re aiming to build is specifically designed to be an affordable housing model, which Brandt Monette, a founder and the CEO of CDG, said is needed in Blackfoot due to the influx in people moving to the area.

