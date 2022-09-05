Concordia Development Group (CDG), the company that requested and were granted annexation by the City of Blackfoot in March, will hold a public meeting at the end of this month to discuss their upcoming manufactured housing development in the Groveland area, hear any possible concerns from the public and answer questions. The target date for this meeting is Sept. 23.
The product they’re aiming to build is specifically designed to be an affordable housing model, which Brandt Monette, a founder and the CEO of CDG, said is needed in Blackfoot due to the influx in people moving to the area.
“The product that we’re daring to bring to Blackfoot is specifically designed to be an affordable housing model. So there will be elements of the housing that will be somewhat disruptive for the housing market,” Monette said. “There will be considerations to different types of products that allow people who are in a position who may not otherwise qualify for housing to be able to qualify for housing.”
The development they’re planning to build will be modest type townhome projects that blend with the community that has single family residences. The product types they’re working to procure are Champion Homes as well as cross mod homes from Clayton Homes, the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the United States.
They’re also aiming to create accessible walking trails along the canal banks for the community.
Monette said that once they start planning a project and developing a new community, they’ll typically reach out to the community, especially those that surround or live in close proximity to the project. Then they’ll present a preliminary concept of what they’re planning to do and illustrate the density, number of units, and the type of housing project.
“The purpose of these community meetings is really for a developer (to interact with the) community before we’ve taken a project through a formal government body or municipality,” Monette said. “It allows us to get some feedback from the neighbors and the community that surrounds our project and maybe gain some insight on items that we maybe not have thought of before, in terms of how it will impact the community.”
The developers said that in contrast to a public hearing, this is more of a conversation between the developer and the community at large, and helps to create a situation that benefits both them and the community.
“In a lot of cases, it will help us position our product a little differently than we maybe thought coming into it so that we can create sort of a win-win environment with the project that really benefits us, benefits the community,” Monette said.
While the land that the development will be built on was annexed by the city, it’s in the jurisdiction of the Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD). So while most city services will be handled by Blackfoot, water and sewer services will be handled by GWSD. Marc Pange, GWSD board chairman, said that the district will be able to handle the development, and Monette said that they plan to be serviced by the district.
There isn’t an official date for when the developers will break ground and begin construction on this project, but Monette said that it could happen in early spring.