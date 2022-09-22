Concordia Development Plan

The development plan that’s been proposed by Concordia Development Group.

 Photo provided by Concordia Development Group

BLACKFOOT — Concordia Development Group (CDG), which has proposed an upcoming development off Groveland Road in Blackfoot, is holding a neighborhood meeting Friday night to discuss the project.

The meeting will take place in the Get Found First building, located at 126 West Bridge St., at 6 p.m.

