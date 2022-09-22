BLACKFOOT — Concordia Development Group (CDG), which has proposed an upcoming development off Groveland Road in Blackfoot, is holding a neighborhood meeting Friday night to discuss the project.
The meeting will take place in the Get Found First building, located at 126 West Bridge St., at 6 p.m.
“The purpose of the meeting is to engage community and surrounding properties in the development project, to discuss the goals and ambitions of the project, and gather insight through the thoughts and concerns of the community that will enable (us) to build a neighborhood that is cognizant of the existing surroundings and larger community,” said Mark Blanscett, president of land development of CDG.
The planned development will be made up of manufactured housing that aims to blend with the already existing community of single family residences with townhomes. The model types are Champion homes and Cross Mod homes from Clayton Homes, the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the United States.
In addition to the community they plan to build, they also aim to create accessible walking trails along the canal banks for recreation.
It’s the goal of the development for this housing to be affordable, allowing those who might not otherwise qualify for housing to find a home.
“It’s a good product and it’s especially needed in Blackfoot where it can help the blue collar worker have the same quality of life that everybody deserves,” said Brandt Monette, a founder and the CEO of CDG.
There isn’t yet an official date for when the developers will break ground and begin construction on the project, but Monette said that it could happen in early spring. One of the purposes of thes community meeting will be to hear feedback from the existing community, and going forward that can help inform their decision-making process in constructing this development.