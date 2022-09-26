Concordia Development Group held a community meeting on Friday night where they unveiled the concept plans for their Livewell community, which will be located along Groveland Road.
They plan to have 200 affordably priced manufactured homes by the time the development is completed. There will be a mix of owned homes and tenants in the community to meet a wider range of housing needs. The model types are Champion homes and Cross Mod homes from Clayton Homes, the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the United States.
Brandt Monette, a founder and the CEO of Concordia, stressed that this community would provide closer and more affordable living for workers who work in the area but have to make long commutes.
“Even a 30 minute commute is the difference between kissing your kids goodnight to bed or missing them for the first five years of their life. That’s the difference. So we think it’s important that we’re providing something so people can have a better life. That’s the goal of the Livewell community,” Monette said.
One of the concerns community members brought up was the increased traffic the development would bring.
“Traffic impacts for these types of communities are often quite minor compared to what people think,” Monette said.
“You say minor, but you’re not the one living there.” said Brenda Swanson, a Groveland resident.
“That’s true,” Monette said.
“You’re used to a little bit more, but the community is not used to it. And so your impact of 200 houses is nothing, our impact of 200 houses is hugely significant,” Swanson said.
Monette pointed out that while more people will be in the area, they’ll be going toward the city rather than Groveland.
“Have you looked at the impact on infrastructure out there? I mean, you’re going to have increased traffic, folks are going to use the school system out here, water and sewer,” said Greg Briggs, a Groveland resident.
“Yeah, these are conversations that have been ongoing for quite a while,” Monette said.
“In terms of the school district, it will put ... more doors in that are now being taxed and when bonds are run for additional school improvements, there’s 200 more homes that are participating in that bond,” Monette said.
“It’s like any growth in any city. There will be some impact. When actual traffic studies are done the impact of a 200-home community is far less than most people think. The city will require us to improve or pay for improvements on anything where the impacts are going to dramatically affect the way the roads work.”
“By the time the community is built, fast forward two years, most of you won’t ever think about it,” Monette said. “We’re growing out here, it’s gonna happen.”
This development will be under the jurisdiction of Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) who will cover the water and sewer needs of the community.
In regards to the water and sewer capacity, Monette said, “Where we’re at right now in the conversation is they’re willing to accommodate us and work through it.”
“Once we have a submitted plan regarding exactly what’s needed, engineering will be completed and we’ll have those answers in conjunction with both Groveland Water Sewer District and the treatment plant capacities,” said Lyle Yancey, board member of GWSD.
Another concern brought up by Keith Salisbury, president of the Riverside canal company, was the liability that a walkway along the canal would mean for them. The company will need to continue to ditch ride, and there’s a dike that goes under the county road.
“You’re just putting a huge liability on a canal company like us where you put 200 homes and all those kids,” Salisbury said.
Monette pointed out that the walkway wouldn’t be on the canal easement, but he also understood the liability and didn’t want anyone to get hurt.
“We obviously don’t want anyone in our community to lose a two-year-old,” Monette said. He agreed that fencing it could be a solution, but Salisbury also pointed out that they could get debris on the fence when they’re ditch riding.
Salisbury didn’t have an immediate proposal for how Concordia could address the issue, and someone in the audience called out that they would have to sit down and figure it out together.
Monette pointed out that they could pull the planned pathway as close to the homes as possible and add landscaping between the pathway and the canal to reduce liability.
“That’s something we can work through,” Monette said.