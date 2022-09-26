Concordia Development Group held a community meeting on Friday night where they unveiled the concept plans for their Livewell community, which will be located along Groveland Road.

They plan to have 200 affordably priced manufactured homes by the time the development is completed. There will be a mix of owned homes and tenants in the community to meet a wider range of housing needs. The model types are Champion homes and Cross Mod homes from Clayton Homes, the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the United States.

