I picked up my fishing buddy, Dave Stanley, and we headed off to our favorite bass spot. The weather forecast called for a nice day with light winds. We looked forward to hooking up some large smallmouths.
It wasn’t until we reached the lake that we had a clue that today might not go as planned when we noticed that the western bay was covered in whitecaps. The more sheltered eastern bay appeared fine close to shore but further out where the big bass lurked, things looked pretty choppy.
Dave and I are nothing if not determined (our wives sometimes use other adjectives that reflect poorly on our decision-making abilities) and we were determined to catch some fish. We noticed two anglers some distance away fishing from shore, but otherwise we had the place to ourselves.
The wind was mostly blowing from west to east and we were heading east in float tubes. Despite the wind, things were going well and I decided that our worries about the wind were overblown. Then I hooked into a nice bass. The fish made several powerful, deep runs before surfacing. I could see it was a large fish and concentrated on getting it to the net. After boating the bass, taking a few photos, and releasing the fish, I realized the wind had blown me well past several other prime spots. Dave was behind me and could cover those spots so I didn’t try to return. I saw Dave hook up and soon after I had another nice fish. By the time that bass was released I was blown completely out of the productive area and the wind was propelling me onto the rocks.
The wind picked up and would quickly blow my float tube onto areas that should hold fish unless I was very careful. Still, within the first 20 minutes, Dave and I had boated four nice smallmouths and I was optimistic about additional success. The wind was manageable if I was going with it. Dave caught up to me and we concentrated on a somewhat sheltered area with lots of structure. The fishing should have been good and I did land three more bass over the next hour but every fish brought me further away from my truck. Every fish meant more work for me on my return. My legs were tiring from continually fighting the wind so I decided to head back.
On the return trip I remembered that my wife wanted me to bring home a fish for dinner. That was sound advice given the price of fish at the grocery store. But the fish had turned off and it did not look like bass would be on this week’s menu. Suddenly, I had a strike and managed to land the day’s last fish. My wife would be pleased. After boating the fish, I realized that I wasn’t making as much progress towards the truck as I should have; one of my float tube bladders had developed a leak.
Paddling a sinking float tube into the wind is about as much fun as a root canal, but I made it to shore. Fortunately, the shore anglers were nearby and they helped me out of my deflated craft. They also told me that they felt sorry for us, given the wind.
There’s an old saying that a poor day of fishing is still better than a good day at work. We were punished by the wind and at the end of the day we were exhausted. Still, we caught fish and overcame adversity. Maybe I can change that old saying a little bit…A brutal day of fishing is still more satisfying than a good day at work.