It looked like it was going to be one of those perfect June days; temperatures in the low 70s, little wind, sunshine with a few clouds. My friend Dave Stanley and I had choices. We could catch up on yardwork that was badly needed after the previous week’s storms. Or, we could spend the day in some of Bingham County’s backcountry. Those that know us and those that read this column know what we decided.
The trip to the hills was uneventful until we met our friend Mark Pratt moving cows. We took a little time to visit and see if there was anything we could do to help, then went on our way. We had traveled quite a distance when we realized we were still seeing some of Mark’s cows, the herd was strung out for miles.
We finally reached the jump-off point for our hike and set off with day packs full of water, food, fishing gear, and cameras. My little German shorthair, Sage, came along too.
The trail largely followed a small creek with many willow and quaking aspen patches. This time of year, that meant lots of birds and we were serenaded by multiple species throughout the trip. This was one of those relaxed, enjoyable hikes. Other than winding through some brush and trees it was an easy walk. We explored the area for beaver activity and were thrilled to find several dams and other beaver sign. In a future column I’ll talk about why I was so pleased with this.
Other than birds, and the sound of our own voices, we enjoyed the quiet of this little valley. Sage was more ambitious than either Dave or I and had little interest in resting when we stopped for a snack. She changed her mind after I bribed her with some cheese.
Dave put his fly rod together and went off to try his luck. Sage and I followed to watch and take a few photos.
Sage is only 6 months old and easily distracted. Cows were in the area and I didn’t want her to get any ideas, so I kept her on a leash for the duration of our trip. For the most part, this was a good decision but not so much when it came to photography. It seemed like she had an uncanny ability to yank on my arm just as I was about to take a photo.
Later she proved to have the same skill while I was attempting to fish. She also took an unhealthy interest in the fly dangling from my leader. Despite these little annoyances we were all having a wonderful outing. Eventually Dave checked the time and we were astounded to realize the hours had just flown by. Reluctantly, we began our hike back.
We returned to the truck a little tired (except Sage who was having a blast) and ready for a drink of cold water. Mark Pratt pulled up to visit as we were unloading equipment. Mark explained that his cows were strung out because gates had been left open. He also asked us to give him a little help unloading a bull into a nearby corral. That went smoothly and Mark headed back to deal with cows. Dave and I soon followed. One more stop— Mark and his wife Wendy were pulled off the side of the road so we stopped to chat and see if they needed any help.
A day in Idaho’s back country resulted in a great hike, some fishing, photography, new experiences for my pup, and a chance to visit with good friends. It doesn’t get any better than that; Dave and I knew we made the right decision.