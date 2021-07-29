A few years ago, we pulled onto the road leading to Rock Creek in western Montana and found a deputy sheriff and a barrier. The road was closed, the forest was on fire. What was Plan B? Several of us from throughout the west had met up for our annual camping/fishing trip but we had not counted on an area closure. I quickly realized we had an opportunity to participate in one of my favorite activities directly related to fishing — searching for new water.
Following a visit to a local fly shop for some suggestions, we were off on a new adventure, eventually finding a nice campsite on the Blackfoot River. No, not Bingham County’s Blackfoot, the other one, famous for the book and movie “A River Runs Through It”. Our trip wasn’t a bust and we had loads of fun.
Over the years, there have been times when a friend gave me a hot tip about a great fishing spot but when arriving at the spot, I discovered my friend must have shared that tip with 100 other anglers. Tips are fine but nothing beats finding new water by yourself. I usually find fishing new water challenging but enjoyable. Although the last-minute search for new water described above was born of necessity, this sort of venture should normally be planned out. Doing so minimizes the chance of an unsuccessful trip.
First, try to figure out what you’re looking for. Consider the kind of water (creek, river, lake), setting (high alpine, forest, etc.) and features (fly fishing only, campgrounds). Fly shops, state fish and wildlife agency websites, and maps provide valuable information but nothing can replace a scouting trip if you plan to spend several days in the new area. For me, this is the exciting part — seeing new country, viewing wildlife, trying to understand the possibilities of new water, and looking for campsites. Second, don’t be tempted to fish too much during the first visit. Instead, spend time checking out water, insect hatches, terrain, fishing pressure, and campsites. If you like what you see, you’ll be back and be well-informed.
Be careful of assumptions with regard to bugs, people pressure, and campsites. If you scout an area in late June then plan a 3-5 day stay in mid-August you may find the circumstances greatly changed. There could be many more people, a scarcity of campsites, or an overabundance of mosquitos and deer flies. Chances are if you found these conditions on the scouting trip you would not be likely to return.
It’s best to search for new water within a couple of weeks (or as close as you can get) to your planned trip. Bring someone along to keep you honest. You may perceive a stretch of water in a certain way because you want it to be great fishing; having another person along may help temper biases. Keep expectations reasonable. Don’t assume you’ve found “the” hotspot or a pristine stretch of unfished water; you’re bound to be disappointed. If you liked the look of the area on your scouting trip, chances are things will be fine when you arrive for a longer stay. Nevertheless, go prepared. Include bug spray even if you didn’t encounter any mosquitos on your initial trip. Pack adequate supplies for the number of days you plan to be gone and throw in a little extra just in case. Who knows, maybe you did find that hotspot and want an extra day of fishing.
Finally, take a lesson from our Rock Creek experience. Have a Plan B, someplace else nearby to camp or fish if your primary area turns out to be inaccessible or overrun with mosquitos or people.