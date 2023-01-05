As the new year begins, I like to informally make a few resolutions but this is the first time I’ve ever written them down. With that in mind, and in no particular order, here’s what I’ve come up with for my top 10 new year’s resolutions. Although these ideas are outdoors-oriented, a few might be of interest to some indoor folks as well.
• Become more proficient with my equipment. Over the course of the year, I use everything from shotguns to flyrods. Sometimes I miss an easy shot at a pheasant or make a ridiculously poor cast to a rising trout. Obviously, there is room for improvement, so I hope to work more diligently to become more proficient with my equipment
• Leave places better than I found them. I normally try to do this but sometimes I’m in a hurry to get home or eager to fish the next river bend and tell myself that I’ll pick up that trash on the next trip. I can do better.
• More hiking to enjoy nature for its own sake. They say walking is great exercise and hiking is just walking with better scenery. We would all do better if we could remember one simple rule, “Don’t ride if you can walk.”
• Improve my physical fitness. Well, hiking will do that, but there are other easy opportunities to maintain/improve fitness. Sometimes it’s as simple as parking well away from the grocery store, making a little more effort while shopping. I could also use my push lawn mower more than my riding lawn tractor. Being in good physical shape allows us to better enjoy all of our outdoor activities and may help reduce aches and pains associated with overextending ourselves.
• Take more family trips. I spend much of my outdoor time with fishing and hunting buddies or sometimes just my dogs. My family enjoys outdoor excursions as well (some members more than others). I need to prioritize their involvement in my trips.
• Try something new. It’s easy to get stuck in the same old rut, dulling my appreciation for the outdoors. There is a myriad of possible outdoor activities to explore or expand. These could include hiking new trails, fishing new creeks or sections of river, or visiting that old ghost town I heard about. Exploring historical sites and old buildings, while being careful not to trespass, is a great way to get some exercise and engage in a little photography. Southeast Idaho is full of historical areas.
• Look for mentoring opportunities. When I spend time in the outdoors, regardless of whether I’m gardening, or engaged in one of the many other outdoor activities possible in our area, I know that I’ve enjoyed some special experiences. I need to look for more opportunities to share these experiences with others. Doing so will enrich their life and mine.
• Support worthwhile organizations. I get many requests to join various outdoor organizations, some more worthwhile than others. The good ones deserve my support.
• Properly store my equipment at the end of the season. I don’t know how many times I’ve pulled out my favorite hiking boots still caked with last year’s mud or one of my fly rods with a dirty, tangled reel. I’ve got to do better.
• Continue to educate myself. There are lots of self-proclaimed experts and organizations with hidden agendas so it’s easy to be misled. Each year I try to do a little digging and find out what the professionals think and what the best available science suggests. Education is a good thing.
I wish everyone a year full of wonderful outdoor adventures and a healthy and happy 2023.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
