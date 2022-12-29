Winter is a time of reflection for me, especially when I’m sitting on a bucket hoping a hole drilled in the ice might produce fish.
This winter I’ve been thinking about what a friend had said, I was hoping it was a lie (yes, that’s a line from a song). When a friend recently heard about sage-grouse being illegally taken east of Blackfoot their comment was “I hate hunters.” This person is a good friend and I’m a hunter so you see my problem.
I was genuinely disturbed by the comment but then began to think more deeply about the incident. Were the grouse killed by a hunter or a vandal with a firearm? What truly is a hunter?
The dictionary defines “hunter” as “a person who hunts game.” Individuals with a license and lawful hunting weapon are considered hunters by fish and wildlife agencies. I’m not so sure that ethically either is a sufficient definition.
While engaged in wildlife enforcement work early in my career I witnessed everything from flagrant littering to a “hunter” that literally shot a pickup load of deer. Most lawbreakers had the requisite license/tag. The news often reports stories about animals shot and left to waste and very likely most of these animals were shot by licensed hunters. I have a very difficult time lumping these wrongdoers into the same group as the people I hunt with.
My hunting companions are extremely ethical with a keen respect for the animals they pursue. Several will only hunt big game with traditional archery equipment because they believe it better fits their concept of fair chase. Others hunt with a rifle, often passing up shots because they worry about wounding loss. They don’t have to depend on an eclectic assortment of electronics to tell them where the elk or deer are. These folks have impressive outdoor skills and ethics; they can build a fire in wet conditions, navigate their way through mountains and forests, and pick up litter along their route leaving the area better than when they arrived.
Hunters have been in the forefront of conservation since the late 1800s and our wildlife resources would be much more limited today if not for the efforts of these early hunter/conservationists. Nowadays “conservationist” is a dirty word in some hunting circles, someone to be mocked and ignored. Indeed, some of these so-called hunters avidly support politicians and policies that destroy and degrade wildlife populations and habitat. I have to wonder, are these folks real hunters? Certainly, early giants among the hunter/conservationists like Theodore Roosevelt would have something to say on the subject, and it wouldn’t be very complimentary.
Perhaps it’s time for real hunters to consider a different term to describe themselves. Jim Posewitz worked for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for over 30 years, was a recognized authority on hunting, and wrote and lectured widely on the subject before passing away two years ago. Jim was an avid hunter who believed hunting is one of the last ways we have to exercise our passion to belong to the earth and be part of the natural world. Jim also suggested using the term “ethical hunter,” defined as “a person who knows and respects the animals hunted, follows the law, and behaves in a way that will satisfy what society expects of him or her as a hunter.”
I would add that a hunter is also a person who, through their actions, helps ensure the future of our wild places and wild things. Those sage-grouse were not killed by a hunter and anyone that doesn’t respect wildlife or behaves in a way that endangers the hunting tradition may be an animal assassin but they are not a hunter.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.
