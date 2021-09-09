There seem to be lots of hummingbirds around this summer. Four species are commonly found in Bingham County. All feed on nectar from flowers and, while collecting nectar, they may also assist in plant pollination.
Interestingly, hummingbirds will also catch insects on the wing. All four species are migratory and winter in Mexico and south to Guatemala and Belize, traveling over 2,000 miles from their summer range. Let’s take a closer look at these species.
The black-chinned hummingbird is a little over 3 inches long. Adults are metallic green above and white below with green flanks. Their bill is long, straight, and slender. The adult male has a black face and chin, a glossy purple throat band, and a dark, forked tail. The female has a dark rounded tail with white tips and no throat patch.
Male and female black-chins use different habitats for breeding territories. Black-chinned hummingbirds exhibit territorial behavior around feeders and other small feeding sites. The female builds a well-camouflaged nest in a shrub or tree using plant fiber, spider webs and lichens. They may purposefully nest near active nests of larger, predatory birds to reduce nest predation. The larger predators are too big and slow to prey on hummingbirds, but their presence may deter other predators that might target black-chinned hummingbirds’ eggs or chicks.
Black-chinned hummingbirds are found in most of the western U.S. and north into Alberta and British Columbia. They breed in open, semiarid areas, usually near water but are also often found at feeders near Bingham County homes.
The rufous hummingbird generally measures a little over 3 inches in length. The adult male has a white breast, reddish-brown face, flanks, and tail with an iridescent orange-red throat patch. The female has green, white, and some iridescent orange feathers in the center of the throat, and a dark tail with white tips and rufous base.
Rufous hummingbirds are pugnacious birds that industriously chase away other hummingbirds, even in places they’re only visiting. This summer, I watched a male black-chinned hummingbird zealously guarding a feeder outside our kitchen window. He took on all comers and chased them off. Then the rufous crowd showed up and the black-chinned was quickly dispatched from this prime territory.
Rufous hummingbirds occur throughout the U.S. and southern Canada and as far north as SE Alaska. They breed in open areas, yards, parks, and forests up to tree line.
The calliope hummingbird is the smallest bird in North America, measuring about 3 inches long and weighing about one-tenth of an ounce. Its hunched posture makes it look even smaller. Its bill is thin and short for a hummingbird. The outstanding feature of a calliope hummingbird is the magenta rays on the male's throat. Both males and females are greenish above, but males wear a greenish band below while females and immatures have a peach-colored wash across their underparts.
Nesting usually occurs in open montane forest, mountain meadows, and shrubland at higher altitudes. They often forage low to the ground. Calliope hummingbirds are believed to be the smallest-bodied long-distance migrant in the world.
The broad-tailed hummingbird is about 4 inches long. Like many other hummingbird species, the female tends to be slightly larger than the male.
The broad-tailed hummingbird occurs throughout the western U.S. and Canada. This hummingbird is often found in mountain meadows and open forests up to over 10,000 feet elevation especially near streams. In a fascinating adaptation, broad-tails have been documented drinking sap from holes created by sapsuckers. Adult males migrate before females and young but specific migratory routes remain largely unknown.
Next week I’ll address another group of animals that seem overly abundant this summer, much to the consternation of most folks.