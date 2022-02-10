A few weeks ago, friends invited my wife and I over for a superb elk stew. On our trip home we talked about how much we enjoyed the meal.
As our conversation drifted off, I recalled participating in a banquet in Rovaniemi, Finland some years ago. After the meal, the chef came out and, like a rock star, took a bow to a standing ovation, the food was that good. Towards the end of the meal a colleague sitting beside me leaned over and whispered that if I were to visit his country, I would enjoy “really good” food. I was thunderstruck, but quickly realized that my friend’s food preferences were shaped by his experiences and lifestyle. This memory led me down a rabbit trail of reflections on my favorite meals.
Filet mignon, barbequed ribs, prime rib, everyone has their favorite meal. When you spend time in the outdoors, thoughts often turn to food, especially this time of year when being outdoors may mean burning calories from skiing, snowshoeing, or just plain shivering.
I work up a pretty good appetite after a day of hunting or fishing and often think about dinner on the way home. As I ponder this subject, I do so with some background in fabulous meals. I’ve been fortunate to experience banquets from the Arctic Circle in Finland to the mountains of Andorra. I’ve enjoyed memorable meals ranging from braised Yak on the Tibetan Plateau to roast duck in southern France. Then there was this fried chicken place in Atlanta — wow. So, what’s my favorite meal?
Given the variety of great eats that I’ve experienced, my answer is none of the above. I was raised on home cooking. When I was a child, I can maybe recall going to a restaurant once for a family meal. We ate at home and Mom was a wonderful cook. Even more, my Dad was an avid gardener and fisherman, meaning fresh vegetables and fish were common on our dinner table. When I acquired a hunting license I added ruffed grouse, woodcock, and rabbit to the menu. Most of my friends ate the same way. So, like my friend at the Rovaniemi banquet, these experiences bias my epicurean tastes.
Well, this is a roundabout way of answering that question about a favorite meal. But the bottom line is that my favorite meal doesn’t consist of any specific food items. Instead, my favorite meal can be any dining experience that involves two things; something I’ve grown combined with something I’ve caught or shot. This covers a lot of ground and clearly some vegetables taste better than others and some types of fish and game are more appealing than others. As an example, my wife and I both like fish and we’re not too fussy about what kind but she draws the line at carp, I don’t.
Let me be a little more specific. I grow garden vegetables that, over the years, we know we enjoy. So, if we combine those with say a fine elk roast or a ruffed grouse, I’m in gastronomic heaven. To me those kinds of meals are locally sourced, highly nutritious, and as organic as you can get. They come with an added benefit in that they nourish you twice. First, they nourish your body and soul when you expend effort to grow a garden and catch a fish or shoot a game animal. Second, they nourish your body by providing a healthy meal.
To be clear, I would never turn my nose up at Peking duck served at a fine Beijing restaurant. But, a choice between that or a venison stew cooked in the Dutch oven? Not much of a choice for me.