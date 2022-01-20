It’s the middle of winter here in southeastern Idaho so let’s think warm thoughts and talk about summer camping. I started camping with friends when I was 11 or 12 years old. That might seem a little young but my parents may have been desperate to get rid of me for a while, maybe a long while. Who knows?
In any case, those early trips helped develop my love for the outdoors and appreciation for a cheery campfire. Over the years, I’ve camped across the country and have enjoyed that activity with family and friends for decades. I remember special moments including camp sites with my wife and kids in the Midwest where the kids got to see fireflies for the first time and where we met a very polite raccoon that was the most effective beggar I’ve ever encountered. The kids are grown and gone but I still enjoy camping with family and friends.
A close friend and colleague, Kerry Reese, and I worked together for many years although we lived hundreds of miles apart. During that time, we enjoyed numerous camping, fishing and hunting trips together but, with retirement, I thought the chance of getting together would likely diminish. Kerry had a different idea. He suggested that we get together for a summer fishing/camping trip immediately after I retired. Those plans blossomed to include other close friends and co-workers. In some cases, we worked with these folks for over 40 years. All of us live hundreds of miles apart in three different states making the logistics of a summer campout somewhat difficult. Still, everyone agreed we should give it a try. The first year was a great success and this trip has become a tradition. We never run out of stories or things to talk about. Each year I find myself looking forward to our annual summer fishing/camping trip.
How did this initial outing change from something that “seemed like a good idea at the time” to a traditional activity? Clearly, it was something everyone enjoyed and something we all looked forward to while enduring cold winter months. We decided early on that we can bring family members so sons and grandsons (and an occasional friend) also participate. Maintaining this tradition helps us preserve friendships over time and distance.
Our annual trip could be a nightmare of planning and arguing over the “best spot to go” but we’ve never had these problems. This works because of organization and a general agreement on only a few ground rules: everyone gets a say in selecting the camp site; we share cooking duties and try to prepare good meals — no canned beans and hot dogs; the folks that dislike cooking head up the dishwashing crew (thanks Kerry). Finally, wherever we go, there has to be the prospect of some decent fishing.
As the years roll on and retirement looms, it’s easy to fall into a rut and end up watching too much TV while getting too little fresh air and exercise. An annual outing similar to what my friends and I enjoy is a great way to keep this from happening while helping friends stay in touch and giving everyone a chance to enjoy some fresh air and exercise.
Trying to coordinate a camping trip for 6-10 people might at least occasionally result in some unplanned problem perhaps even a minor disaster. So far, our trips have been reasonably free of glitches. Still, there was one year we met on Rock Creek in western Montana only to find the forest was on fire. Another year the chief cook (me) fell ill and others had to take up the slack. Oh well, what’s life without a few challenges?