Fifty-eight House Republicans, including Idaho’s Rep. Russ Fulcher, recently ignited a firestorm within hunting, conservation, and firearms groups due to legislation they co-sponsored that would repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937. That legislation, called the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act, was introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

In 1937 the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act (commonly known today as the Pittman-Robertson Act) was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This act imposed a manufacturers’ excise tax on sporting arms and ammunition to generate revenue for wildlife conservation.

Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.

