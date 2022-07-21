Fifty-eight House Republicans, including Idaho’s Rep. Russ Fulcher, recently ignited a firestorm within hunting, conservation, and firearms groups due to legislation they co-sponsored that would repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937. That legislation, called the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act, was introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.
In 1937 the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act (commonly known today as the Pittman-Robertson Act) was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This act imposed a manufacturers’ excise tax on sporting arms and ammunition to generate revenue for wildlife conservation.
The Pittman-Robertson Act provides substantial annual funding to state wildlife programs. Funds are used for managing wildlife populations, collecting data, acquiring land for public access, managing habitat, and hunter education. There is one “catch.” For states to be able to access this funding, they must guarantee that license fees paid by hunters are only used for administration of state fish and wildlife departments. So, the act also helps ensure that license fees paid by hunters are not diverted for other uses.
Additional revenue is raised from similar taxes on fishing equipment (Dingell-Johnson Act, 1950) and on boating fuel (Wallop-Breaux Amendment,1984) and Clyde’s bill also reportedly seeks to eliminate these funds. The Secretary of the Interior distributes these conservation funds to state fish and wildlife agencies. States typically provide a match of one dollar for every three dollars in federal funding. In most cases, state hunting and fishing license fees are used to meet this matching requirement.
As a former Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologist, I can attest to the effectiveness of this funding. In my 30 years with the agency, I saw these funds used to enhance populations of a variety of wildlife species including mule deer, elk, sage-grouse, and waterfowl. As an example, if you travel through Idaho’s sagebrush uplands you are likely to see fences with small, highly-visible markers. These were placed to reduce fence collisions by sage-grouse. Our research showed that they reduced collisions by over 80%; this important work was supported by Pittman-Robertson funds.
The RETURN Act would gut this successful system of conservation funding, shifting the burden of paying for these programs to funds from unallocated lease revenue generated by onshore and offshore energy development on federal lands. Allocation of this funding would be left to the whims of Congress. Rep. Clyde suggested directing $800 million to cover for loss of revenue. However, this represents a reduction in total funding that Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson currently generates and raises serious concerns about the lack of certainty of funding for state wildlife agencies.
Many people live in Idaho because they enjoy the state’s abundant natural resources and its excellent hunting and fishing opportunities. Pittman-Robertson funds are responsible for developing and maintaining many of the qualities that make Idaho such a great place to live. In fact, the Pittman-Robertson Act is generally considered one of the nation’s most effective and successful pieces of conservation legislation. It is so popular that in May of this year 43 hunting, conservation, and firearms groups across the U.S., including the National Rifle Association, signed a letter opposing changes to this act. By supporting Clyde’s legislation, Rep. Fulcher shows utter disdain for Idaho’s hunting heritage and the state’s hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Although 58 House Republicans co-sponsored Clyde’s legislation, that group did not include Idaho’s 2nd District Congressman, Mike Simpson.
Most hunters and anglers understand that they are part of an enduring and essential effort to provide sustainable populations of fish and wildlife. Hunters, anglers, and gear manufacturers fought to create this system through the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts. It now appears they will have to fight to retain it.
Jack Connelly has lived in Bingham County for over 40 years. He is an avid outdoorsman and has hiked, camped, hunted, and fished over much of the U.S. as well as parts of Europe and Asia. Connelly worked as a biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years. He now enjoys retirement with his wife Cheryl raising chickens and bird dogs at their home in Blackfoot.