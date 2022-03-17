Bald eagles are a centuries-old symbol of the United States, and very popular with wildlife viewers. They can be confused with golden eagles and other large raptors but bald eagles have several characteristic traits.
The bald eagle is evenly dark brown throughout its body but adult birds (generally over 4 years old) have a white head and tail. The beak, feet, and irises are bright yellow. The legs are feather-free, with short toes and large, powerful talons. Having experienced a bald eagle grab my left forearm and bear down, I can personally attest to their power. An immature bald eagle is also dark brown but its plumage is overlaid with messy white streaking until the fifth (rarely fourth) year, when it reaches sexual maturity. Males and females have identical plumage, but females are about 25% larger than males.
Bingham County residents commonly see bald eagles along the Snake River and other waters. In late winter, though, eagles are often observed outside their normal haunts. What’s going on? There could be several factors involved including migration, but food, or lack thereof, may be the most important influence on the bird’s local distribution.
Although the bald eagle’s principal diet consists of fish (including salmon, trout, carp, and catfish), these birds will eat a wide variety of foods depending on what’s available. Bald eagles will consume birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals including rabbits and muskrats.
Unfortunately, the eagle’s opportunistic nature can also result in some serious problems because this species will often feed on the remains of hunter-killed game. That itself is not a problem, but these remains are frequently contaminated with small particles of lead from bullets or shot. The effects of lead, which eagles consume as they scavenge the remains of an animal, can be deadly. A recent study published in the prestigious journal Science reported that bald eagles currently show signs of widespread lead poisoning. The study evaluated eagles in 38 states; scientists tested bones, feathers, livers, and blood for lead. Researchers found that 46 percent of bald eagles (and 47 percent of golden eagles) had chronic lead poisoning. Lead concentrations spiked in the winter, when eagles were less likely to find natural prey and more likely to be scavenging for a meal. Over time, ingested lead becomes stored in bones. Nearly half of 448 dead birds whose femurs were tested had chronic poisoning, the study said. Older birds had higher concentrations of lead in their bones, suggesting multiple, cumulative exposures.
That is certainly worrisome, but in some areas of the west the lead poisoning problem may not be as serious as in other parts of the country because ranching practices can provide a source of nutritious and safe food for eagles.
Local rancher Wendy Pratt recently wrote that she and her husband Mark spotted six bald eagles around their calving grounds. Wendy said, “They perch in the tall willows or cottonwoods and watch for the “after birth,” the placenta, which is dropped soon after the calf is born. As long as they stay away from the baby calves, we’re good with contributing to the eagles’ health as the placenta is rich in nutrients. Cows will eat the after birth as well, but some don’t, hence the raptor presence. Once spring arrives, and the return of other foodstuffs, the eagles dissipate.” My wife and I recently visited the Pratt Ranch and counted at least 12 bald eagles in the vicinity of the calving grounds. One eagle was feeding on the remains of a calf that Wendy said died shortly after birth.
Ranches often provide important habitat for wildlife but in this case, they are directly contributing to the conservation and welfare of an American icon.