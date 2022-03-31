A few years ago, my grandson completed his hunter education requirement and needed a shotgun that would fit him. I wanted something that could stand up to the occasional abuse that comes from being handled by a 12-year-old.
I visited some of the bigger stores in Pocatello and Idaho Falls but really didn’t see what I was looking for. Finally, I wandered into Big Boar Guns in Blackfoot. I didn’t immediately see anything that I thought would do the trick but explained what I was looking for and the folks there could not have been more helpful. At the end of the gun rack there were several shotguns and .22s suitable for younger shooters and I was able to purchase a 20 gauge that fit my grandson perfectly.
Big Boar Guns on NW Main Street opened in 2012 and is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The store is owned by Bob and Kim Hoffenbacker and their son Lance. Besides running our local gun store Bob is a member of the National Guard and has served for 33 years. He currently holds the rank of sergeant major. Over that time Bob has been deployed to Iraq twice and just finished a 3-year assignment in Fort Bliss, leaving Kim and Lance to run the store. Bob is happy to be back taking care of his regular customers.
Big Boar offers everything from hunting rifles to fishing equipment to collectables that he sells on consignment. Walking into Big Boar is a bit like visiting a museum. Not everything is for sale; some guns, animal mounts, and other items are on display for all to enjoy. I especially appreciated the wall with military artifacts honoring our service men and women. Bob told me he gets his greatest pleasure from meeting the needs of local folks, whether they are looking for a new hunting rifle or reloading supplies. As we talked, he and Kim emphasized the importance of providing excellent customer service.
I asked Bob what his most difficult challenge was in operating a gun store in a small town. He didn’t even have to think about it. He said that for the last couple of years providing products that his customers want has been difficult. Like other sporting goods stores in the area, Big Boar has a tough time maintaining a good selection of guns, ammunition, and shooting supplies. Still, that being said, I was very impressed by his inventory of high quality used hunting firearms.
Big Boar is not just a store that sells guns and ammunition. The store sells firearms on consignment, asking only a modest 15% of the selling price for this service. Big Boar also pawns firearms and takes guns in on trade. The large number of animal mounts and other interesting items in Big Boar also make it attractive to folks that just want to come in for a look. Bob said that he gets quite a few people in the store that are also visiting the nearby Potato Museum.
I asked Bob what the future held for Big Boar Guns and he said that he and Kim plan to operate the store for many years and eventually turn it over to their son Lance. Despite the challenges, Bob and Kim clearly enjoy running a gun shop in Blackfoot and they both told me that they very much appreciate their loyal customers.
Regardless of whether you are in need of a new shotgun, ammunition, or reloading supplies, Big Boar Guns is a great place to start your search. Similarly, if you want to browse collectibles and antiques, Big Boar is the spot; it seems to have a little something for everyone.