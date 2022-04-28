A major landmark is visible from many, if not most, spots in Bingham County. It towers over the Snake River Plain like a lonely sentinel standing watch over the eons.
For those that travel to the top, it offers outstanding views of the surrounding plain and adjacent mountains. This landmark also supports some unusual plant communities in an area surrounded by sagebrush and bunchgrasses. Of course, I’m talking about Big Southern Butte.
Big Southern Butte rises approximately 2,500 vertical feet above the plain in southern Butte County, east of Craters of the Moon National Monument. From its top, a panoramic view takes in the Tetons, hills south of Twin Falls, the Pioneer Range, the Lost River Range, and the Lemhi Mountains, as well as the major summits south of the Snake River.
Big Southern Butte is mostly rhyolitic (rhyolite is silica-rich volcanic rock) and is the largest and youngest (about 300,000 years of age) of three domes that formed near the center of Idaho’s eastern Snake River Plain (of the nearby Twin Buttes, East Butte is rhyolitic and Middle Butte is basaltic or igneous rock formed from rapid cooling of lava rich in magnesium and iron). Big Southern Butte is one of the largest volcanic domes on earth, consisting of two coalesced lava domes with a base diameter of 4.0 miles. The surrounding Snake River Plain is often thought of as flat and featureless but that is far from true. It has numerous lava ridges, cinder cones, and many smaller buttes including the Twin Buttes to the east, Cedar Butte to the southeast and Antelope Butte to the west.
Although the surrounding plain is characterized by sagebrush and bunchgrass, Big Southern Butte supports an incredible diversity of vegetation. Lower slopes are characterized by juniper, sagebrush, and grass communities, but higher elevations have lodgepole pine, aspen, Douglas fir, and possibly manzanita (a rare species in this region). A fairly large aspen stand occurs at Webb Spring on the northeast side of the butte.
Big Southern Butte was used as both a landmark and a water stop on the Goodale cutoff of the Oregon Trail. Its northern slopes provided welcome spring water to thirsty travelers in the dry desert country. The springs also distinguish the mountain as its own small ecosystem in the middle of the arid, windy sagebrush plain.
Hiking and ATV riding are two common recreational uses. Additionally, hang gliding has been another popular activity on the slopes of the butte. There is a launch site on the western, lower end of the peak. Visitors during a summer weekend are often treated to a view of hang gliders soaring from the peak.
Obsidian flowed from some of the butte’s fissures. This material was collected by early Native Americans who used it to craft arrowheads, knives, and other sharp tools. It’s fairly common to find parts of old arrowheads and other stone tools in the vicinity of the butte.
A road to the butte’s peak and a fire lookout were built to aid detection of wildfires. The lookout closed in 2004 but the road is still maintained although it’s usually closed during winter. The road is open to full-sized vehicles, but it is best traveled by ATVs, trail bikes, or mountain bikes. The old road is also an excellent hiking trail. The approximate season of use for vehicles is mid-May through October, depending on snow levels and road conditions.
Big Southern Butte has been registered as a national natural landmark to help preserve its significant natural resource values. The southern access road is in good shape but the northern route is quite rocky in places. Both meet at a junction with the road to the butte’s peak.